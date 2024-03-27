^

Music

Sarah Geronimo meets with Fil-Am producers in LA

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 27, 2024 | 6:18pm
Sarah Geronimo meets with Fil-Am producers in LA
Sarah Geronimo
The STAR/ File

MANILA, Philippines — Sarah Geronimo has made two historic feats just weeks apart this month, but the talented singer-actress revealed that she still had hesitations and apprehensions.

Sarah spoke to the press, including Philstar.com, at the blue carpet of the recently held inaugural Billboard Philippines Women in Music. Sarah was named the first honoree of the Woman of the Year award. 

During her acceptance speech, Sarah said that she was humbled to have been given the award and that she is happy that in her own little way she was able to inspire other people. 

Prior to her awarding, Sarah got candid about what she felt after getting her Global Force award at the Billboard Women in Music held in early March in Los Angeles, United States, and immediately after, being handed the Woman of the Year honor. 

"Grateful po. Siyempre may mga apprehensions. Kakabalik ko lang. May mga fears pero sa industriya naman natin, as long as you believe in what you do, [what] you put out there sa mga tao, as long as mahal mo 'yung ginagawa mo, there's nothing to fear," she said to a question by ABS-CBN reporter MJ Felipe. 

When MJ followed it up by asking if she still has apprehensions after the Billboard award in the US, Sarah said she still does. 

"Parang 'pag sinabi yatang Sarah Geronimo, kakabit na 'yung apprehension. Parang part po talaga ng personality ko, but at the end of the day, there's a decision to overcome that apprehension, 'di ba?

"Ano pa rin, 'yung passion pa rin nag-overtake 'yung fear, hesitation, apprehension," Sarah said.  

The singer-actress said she is more inspired to get back to the music and concert scene, even acting, after her recent feats. 

Sarah was happy to have met some Filipino-American music producers in Los Angeles. 

"Nasabi niya nga po sa akin na Filipino artists don't need to change anything about themselves. Kailangan lang nila 'yung confidence at pagmamahal sa sarili nating musika," she said. 

She ended that she's game for anything, especially the plans or projects that have been conceptualized for her. 

RELATED: Sarah Geronimo named 1st Woman of the Year at Billboard Philippines Women of Music awards

vuukle comment

SARAH GERONIMO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
JK Labajo pauses concert to take care of 2-month-old baby from crowd
8 hours ago

JK Labajo pauses concert to take care of 2-month-old baby from crowd

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Singer Juan Karlos paused his concert to take care a two-month-old baby from the crowd. 
Music
fbtw
Exo's D.O. returning to Manila for 'Bloom' Asia tour
1 day ago

Exo's D.O. returning to Manila for 'Bloom' Asia tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Doh Kyungsoo or D.O. of the Korean boyband EXO is coming back to Manila as part of his upcoming "Bloom" Asia fan concert...
Music
fbtw
SB19's Pablo leads Earth Hour in Manila
2 days ago

SB19's Pablo leads Earth Hour in Manila

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
SB19 leader Pablo, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippine's new Earth Hour Music Ambassador, led the annual switch-off...
Music
fbtw
Cameron Diaz, rocker Benji Madden welcome baby no. 2
3 days ago

Cameron Diaz, rocker Benji Madden welcome baby no. 2

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Cameron Diaz and Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden now have a son in addition to a daughter as they announced his birth...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with