Sarah Geronimo meets with Fil-Am producers in LA

MANILA, Philippines — Sarah Geronimo has made two historic feats just weeks apart this month, but the talented singer-actress revealed that she still had hesitations and apprehensions.

Sarah spoke to the press, including Philstar.com, at the blue carpet of the recently held inaugural Billboard Philippines Women in Music. Sarah was named the first honoree of the Woman of the Year award.

During her acceptance speech, Sarah said that she was humbled to have been given the award and that she is happy that in her own little way she was able to inspire other people.

Prior to her awarding, Sarah got candid about what she felt after getting her Global Force award at the Billboard Women in Music held in early March in Los Angeles, United States, and immediately after, being handed the Woman of the Year honor.

"Grateful po. Siyempre may mga apprehensions. Kakabalik ko lang. May mga fears pero sa industriya naman natin, as long as you believe in what you do, [what] you put out there sa mga tao, as long as mahal mo 'yung ginagawa mo, there's nothing to fear," she said to a question by ABS-CBN reporter MJ Felipe.

When MJ followed it up by asking if she still has apprehensions after the Billboard award in the US, Sarah said she still does.

"Parang 'pag sinabi yatang Sarah Geronimo, kakabit na 'yung apprehension. Parang part po talaga ng personality ko, but at the end of the day, there's a decision to overcome that apprehension, 'di ba?

"Ano pa rin, 'yung passion pa rin nag-overtake 'yung fear, hesitation, apprehension," Sarah said.

The singer-actress said she is more inspired to get back to the music and concert scene, even acting, after her recent feats.

Sarah was happy to have met some Filipino-American music producers in Los Angeles.

"Nasabi niya nga po sa akin na Filipino artists don't need to change anything about themselves. Kailangan lang nila 'yung confidence at pagmamahal sa sarili nating musika," she said.

She ended that she's game for anything, especially the plans or projects that have been conceptualized for her.

RELATED: Sarah Geronimo named 1st Woman of the Year at Billboard Philippines Women of Music awards