'I bloom on my own': Moira Dela Torre named Hitmaker at 1st Women in Music

Moira Dela Torre attends the 1st Billboard Philippines Women in Music held in SM Aura Premier in Taguig City on March 22, 2024. Moira received the first-ever Hitmaker award.

MANILA, Philippines — Moira Dela Torre was a picture of calmness as she walked the blue carpet and later received her Hitmaker award at the first-ever Billboard Philippines Women in Music last Friday in SM Aura Premier in Taguig City.

The hit singer was a vision in black as she walked the blue carpet with her best friend, content creator Mimiyuuuh.

Talking to the press, Moira answered questions, including one from ABS-CBN entertainment reporter MJ Felipe, who asked about her love life.

"I bloom on my own," Moira initially answered.

"I'm open, but we're in the process of my... I don't know if I can say it. But yes, I'm blooming on my own," she added after MJ asked her again about it.

Moira affirmed that she was comfortable in her single-blessedness. The singer had been embroiled in a highly-publicized breakup with her estranged husband, singer Jason Hernadez, in 2022. The ex-couple was yet again hounded by intrigues in June 2023 after composer Lolito Go's post went viral.

After being named the first-ever Hitmaker at the Women in Music event, Moira read her acceptance speech. She thanked some of the Original Pilipino Music icons including her fellow honorees, Regine Velasquez and Sarah Geronimo.

Regine was given the Powerhouse award, while Sarah was named Woman of the Year.

Moira said she grew up singing to Sarah's "Forever's Not Enough," while she listed Regine's movie, "Dahil May Isang Ikaw," as among her favorites.

The singer went on to honor her mother, whom she credits for her bravery and empathy.

"Please allow me to share this with my mom. This is not known to many, but I was raised by a single mom and life with her has shaped who I am as a person and as an artist."

"Mom, thank you for teaching me how to love unconditionally. I watched you show empathy to people who hurt you while you invalidated your own hurt. Because of you, I know my own worth even if I'm not sure. Because of you, I know my worth and I have the courage to show vulnerability and honesty even if I'm scared. I'm sure it was hard to navigate as a single mom and face judgment from everybody, but, mom, thank you for being brave," Moira said.

