WATCH: Janet Jackson caps Manila 2024 concert with 'Together Again'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 15, 2024 | 2:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — American singer Janet Jackson ended her recent Manila concert on a high note with one of her many beloved hits, "Together Again." 

Janet was in Manila last March 13 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in a concert presented by Live Nation Philippines. It was the only Southeast Asia stop of her ongoing "Together Again" tour, which, after the Philippines, will head for two nights in Japan.

"Together Again" is among the singles from her sixth studio album "The Velvet Rope" released in 1997. It is Janet's tribute song to a friend who died from AIDS as well as AIDS victims and their families. 

Apart from this track, Janet also performed some of her 30-plus hits, including "Again," "Rhythm Nation" and her duet with her music legend brother Michael Jackson, "Scream." — Video by Bernard Decloedt, editing by Martin Ramos

