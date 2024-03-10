Ed Sheeran brings out karaoke to sing 'My Way,' Maroon 5's 'This Love' with Ben&Ben, Calum Scott

Ben&Ben with English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran during the latter's 'Mathematics' concert on March 9, 2024 in SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City. The nine-piece Filipino band is one of the opening acts for Sheeran's third concert in the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — Ed Sheeran complimented Ben&Ben and Calum Scott for bringing out their A game when he asked them to sing favorite karaoke songs before he hit the concert stage of his "Mathematics" tour on Saturday, March 9, at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City.

The English singer-songwriter posted a clip of him wheeling around a karaoke machine around the area of his concert venue.

The clip shows him singing a duet of Frank Sinatra's "My Way" and ABBA's "Dancing Queen" with his concert staff.

A fan complimented Ed harmonizing with Calum and Ben&Ben's percussionist Toni Muñoz while singing Maroon 5's "This Love."

Ben&Ben and Calum were the opening acts for Ed's most recent concert in the country. He returned after six years to hold the Manila leg of his ongoing "Mathematics" tour.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran sings 'Maybe The Night' with Ben&Ben during Manila 2024 concert