^

Music

Ed Sheeran brings out karaoke to sing 'My Way,' Maroon 5's 'This Love' with Ben&Ben, Calum Scott

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 10, 2024 | 3:24pm
Ed Sheeran brings out karaoke to sing 'My Way,' Maroon 5's 'This Love' with Ben&Ben, Calum Scott
Ben&Ben with English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran during the latter's 'Mathematics' concert on March 9, 2024 in SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City. The nine-piece Filipino band is one of the opening acts for Sheeran's third concert in the Philippines.
Ben&Ben via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Ed Sheeran complimented Ben&Ben and Calum Scott for bringing out their A game when he asked them to sing favorite karaoke songs before he hit the concert stage of his "Mathematics" tour on Saturday, March 9, at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City.

The English singer-songwriter posted a clip of him wheeling around a karaoke machine around the area of his concert venue. 

The clip shows him singing a duet of Frank Sinatra's "My Way" and ABBA's "Dancing Queen" with his concert staff. 

A fan complimented Ed harmonizing with Calum and Ben&Ben's percussionist Toni Muñoz while singing Maroon 5's "This Love." 

Ben&Ben and Calum were the opening acts for Ed's most recent concert in the country. He returned after six years to hold the Manila leg of his ongoing "Mathematics" tour. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

RELATED: Ed Sheeran sings 'Maybe The Night' with Ben&Ben during Manila 2024 concert

vuukle comment

BEN&BEN

CALUM SCOTT

ED SHEERAN

KARAOKE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Get your crowns ready: 'SIX the Musical' hitting Manila in October
2 days ago

Get your crowns ready: 'SIX the Musical' hitting Manila in October

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
The award-winning production "SIX the Musical" will be staged in the Philippines this October.
Music
fbtw
Women&rsquo;s Day: Kaia performs at Barenbliss launch in Poblacion
2 days ago

Women’s Day: Kaia performs at Barenbliss launch in Poblacion

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Today, International Women’s Day, here is a treat from all-women Filipino group Kaia!
Music
fbtw
Courage and hope: Sarah Geronimo accepts Billboard's Global Force Award
3 days ago

Courage and hope: Sarah Geronimo accepts Billboard's Global Force Award

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Pop singer Sarah Geronimo expressed immense gratitude upon accepting the Global Force award from Billboard's Women In Music...
Music
fbtw
Sarah Geronimo calls Mommy Divine her hero, wears Michael Cinco on Billboard red carpet
3 days ago

Sarah Geronimo calls Mommy Divine her hero, wears Michael Cinco on Billboard red carpet

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Pop singer Sarah Geronimo repped the Philippines well at the Billboard Women In Music ceremony in Los Angeles where she is...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with