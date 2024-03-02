^

Music

WATCH: Zild Benitez flashes photos of celebrity breakups in Bobapalooza set

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 2, 2024 | 11:22am

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Zild Benitez flashed photos of celebrities who recently broke up during his set at the Bobapalooza Music and Arts Festival last weekend.

While Zild was performing his song "Dasal/Kasal," the large display features Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, Jericho Rosales and Kim Jones, Kim Chiu and Xian Lim, Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati, Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque and Miles Ocampo and Elijah Canlas. 

Zild was the surprise act in the festival along with his IV of Spades co-member Blaster Silonga. 

The Day 2 of the festival started at noon with The Mox opening the concert. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Headlined by Japanese girl group Atarashii Gakko and American rock band The Band Camino, other local performers include Urbandub, December Avenue, Sandwich, Chicosci, Faspitch, Tanya Markova, Bita and the Botflies, CHNDTR, Criminal Cinema, Nemic, Sub Projekt and Inside City. 

ZILD BENITEZ
