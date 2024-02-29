^

Justin Timberlake confirms *NSYNC on new album

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 29, 2024 | 6:15pm
NSYNC at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Getty Images via AFP / Theo Wargo

MANILA, Philippines — Boy band *NSYNC will appear on a song on Justin Timberlake's upcoming album "Everything I Thought It Was," set for release next month.

Timberlake confirmed the group's participation with a cheeky video on his official TikTok account.

The singer posted a video responding to a comment that said, "Blink twice if *NSYNC is on a song called 'Paradise,'" and an eyes emoji.

In the video, Timberlake slyly lowered his sunglasses, blinked twice, and put them back on with a teasing grin.

His fellow *NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick also confirmed their participation by commenting on the post with two-eye emojis, while another member, Lance Bass, responded to the video with one of his own.

Fans began speculating *NSYNC's participation on Timberlake's new album after cinema-inspired cover art was released and a recent guest appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" last month where Timberlake said he and the guys were in the studio recently.

"Paradise" is the 16th of 18 tracks on "Everything I Thought It Was," two songs after lead single "Selfish."

Timberlake, Kirkpatrick, Bass, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez got back together to release "Better Place" for last year's "Trolls Band Together" — it was *NSYNC's first song in over two decades.

RELATED: 'Selfish': Justin Timberlake releases first solo single in nearly 6 years

