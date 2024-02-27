Ben&Ben joining Ed Sheeran's Manila 2024 concert as special guest

MANILA, Philippines — Local folk-pop band Ben&Ben will be performing at Ed Sheeran's upcoming concert in Manila on March 9.

Ben&Ben were tapped as a special guest for Sheeran's '+ - = ÷ x' or Mathematics Tour stop at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City.

Coincidentally the SMDC Festival Grounds was where Ben&Ben held its Homecoming Concert last 2022 attended by 65,000 fans.

The band's appearance on March 9 is on top of former "Britain's Got Talent" contestant Calum Scott also performing as a special guest.

Due to popular demand, more seats were added to Sheeran's Manila stop including a new General Admission Section (CAT 8 Standing) where tickets cost P1,500.

Tickets in previously announced sections are still available: CAT 1 for P20,500, CAT 2 for P18,500, CAT 3 for P16,500, CAT 4 for P14,500, CAT 5 for P11,500, CAT 6 for P6,500, and CAT 7 for P3,000.

CAT 1 to 5 are Reserved Seating while CAT 6 and 7 are Standing. All prices are exlusive of ticketing charges.

This will be Sheeran's third time in the Philippines having previously performed here in 2015 and 2018.

The singer has been performing on the tour hits from his previous albums including "Thinking Out Loud," "The A Team," "Shape of You," "Give Me Love," "Photograph," "Perfect," "Castle on a Hill," "Galway Girl," "Sing," "Afterglow," "Bad Habits," and "Shivers."

