Ben&Ben to perform as special guest at Ed Sheeran '+ - = ÷ x Tour' in the Philippines; Gen Ad section added

As the concert of Ed Sheeran in the Philippines draws nearer, excitement is reaching a fever pitch, with fans eagerly counting down the days until they can witness this once-in-a-lifetime experience, and it will be a night to remember.

MANILA, Philippines — In less than two weeks, fans in the Philippines will have the incredible opportunity to witness the biggest music event of the year, the highly anticipated Ed Sheeran '+ - = ÷ x Tour' in Manila, happening on March 9, 2024, at the SMDC Festival Grounds, Paranaque City, with special guests Calum Scott and our very own OPM artist, Ben&Ben.

Also, in response to popular demand new seats have been added as well as a new General Admission (Cat 8) Section.

The 9-piece Filipino indie folk-pop band Ben&Ben is composed of twin brothers Miguel Benjamin and Paolo Benjamin on acoustic guitars and vocals, Poch Barretto on electric guitar, Keifer Cabugao on violin, Andrew De Pano and Toni Munoz on percussion, Pat Lasaten on keyboards, Agnes Reoma on bass, and Jam Villanueva on drums.

They are known for their songs Leaves, Make It With You, Panindigan Kita, Maybe The Night, and Pagtingin. The band has received numerous awards, including an Asia Artist Award, an Aliw Award, an NME Award, two Myx Music Awards, and 16 Awit Awards. In 2020, they placed 29th on the Billboard Social Top 50 Chart, and Spotify recognized the group as the most-streamed Filipino artist of all time for having more than two billion streams.

This multi-awarded OPM band marked a significant milestone in their career during their Homecoming Concert in 2022 promoted by Ovation Productions by drawing a massive crowd of 65,000 Liwanag (Ben&Ben fandom name). It was a testament to the band’s meteoric rise in popularity. The event was held at the outdoor SMDC Festival Grounds, where Ed Sheeran’s '+ - = ÷ x Tour' will also take place in March.

Physical tickets can now be purchased at any SM tickets outlet for P20,500 (CAT1 Reserved Seating) / P18,500 (CAT 2 Reserved Seating) / P16,500 (CAT 3 Reserved Seating) / P14,500 (CAT 4 Reserved Seating)/ 11,500 (CAT 5 Reserved Seating) /P6,500 (CAT 6 Standing), P3,000 (CAT 7 Standing), and new section added at P1,500 (CAT 8 Standing) plus ticketing charges.

This event is presented by AEG Presents, Ovation Productions, and Smart.

More tickets are now available at ovationtickets.com and smtickets.com