Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas sing 'Jealous,' 'Cake By The Ocean' at Manila 2024 concert

MANILA, Philippines — The Jonas Brothers rolled back the years by performing their best tracks during their Manila comeback at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Last Ferbuary 22, the band returned to one of the venues they performed in during their last visit back in 2012 with an even bigger setlist.

Manila was the brothers' first stop for 2024 in an ongoing tour celebrating their past albums going as far back as 2007.

These include hits like "S.O.S," "When You Look Me In The Eyes," "Year 3000,""Lovebug," "Burnin' Up," "What a Man Gotta Do," "Sucker" and "Leave Before You Love Me."

Much to their fans' delight, the Jonas Brothers performed songs from the "Camp Rock" films, namely "Gotta Find You," "Introducing Me" and "Play My Music."

Toward the end of the setlist, the band allotted time for individual hits. Nick performed a solo of his hit single "Jealous." Joe sang "Cake by the Ocean" by his former band DNCE, formed during the Jonas Brothers' short hiatus.

The band ended their concert with newer songs, including a medley from their 2019 album "Happiness Begins," which they released after getting back together.

After Manila, the Jonas Brothers will head to Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, around South America and Mexico, then finish their tour around Europe.

