^

Music

WATCH: Jonas Brothers perform 'Camp Rock' songs at Manila 2024 concert

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 24, 2024 | 11:35am

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of the Jonas Brothers got a real treat after the band performed several tracks from the "Camp Rock" films during their recent concert in Manila.

The band's concert at the Mall of Asia Arena last February 22 was their first stop of 2024. The brothers are on tour, celebrating five albums across the years.

After singing tracks for their eponymous 2007 album and three newer songs, Joe teased about "mixing things up."

To the audience's delight, the band performed their songs from the "Camp Rock" movies, namely, "Gotta Find You," "Introducing Me" and "Play My Music."

"Introducing Me" was Nick's individual song from the sequel while the other two were from the original film, with Joe mainly on the vocals for "Gotta Find You."

The Jonas Brothers performed their other hits, including "What A Man Gotta Do," "S.O.S," "When You Look Me In The Eyes," "Year 3000," "Lovebug," "Burnin' Up," "Fly With Me" and "Sucker."

RELATED: 'Manila we love you!': Jonas Brothers enjoy Pinoy food, perform hits at 2024 concert

vuukle comment

CAMP ROCK

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

JOE JONAS

JONAS BROTHERS

KEVIN JONAS

NICK JONAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Jonas Brothers arrive in Manila ahead of concert
2 days ago

WATCH: Jonas Brothers arrive in Manila ahead of concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Pop-rock band the Jonas Brothers landed in Manila during the late hours of February 21, a day before the band's much-awaited...
Music
fbtw
Ivana Alawi to give away all-expense paid trip to Taylor Swift Singapore concert
2 days ago

Ivana Alawi to give away all-expense paid trip to Taylor Swift Singapore concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Ivana Alawi is giving away a VIP ticket and an all-expense paid trip to Singapore for Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour"...
Music
fbtw
Singapore provided grant for upcoming Taylor Swift show
2 days ago

Singapore provided grant for upcoming Taylor Swift show

By Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
Singapore said it had provided a grant to help bring Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour to the city-state, the...
Music
fbtw
Sam Mendes to direct 4 Beatles biopic movies
2 days ago

Sam Mendes to direct 4 Beatles biopic movies

By Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
The fab four are back, with each member of the iconic Beatles to be immortalized in their own big screen biopic, all directed...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with