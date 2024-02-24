WATCH: Jonas Brothers perform 'Camp Rock' songs at Manila 2024 concert

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of the Jonas Brothers got a real treat after the band performed several tracks from the "Camp Rock" films during their recent concert in Manila.

The band's concert at the Mall of Asia Arena last February 22 was their first stop of 2024. The brothers are on tour, celebrating five albums across the years.

After singing tracks for their eponymous 2007 album and three newer songs, Joe teased about "mixing things up."

To the audience's delight, the band performed their songs from the "Camp Rock" movies, namely, "Gotta Find You," "Introducing Me" and "Play My Music."

"Introducing Me" was Nick's individual song from the sequel while the other two were from the original film, with Joe mainly on the vocals for "Gotta Find You."

The Jonas Brothers performed their other hits, including "What A Man Gotta Do," "S.O.S," "When You Look Me In The Eyes," "Year 3000," "Lovebug," "Burnin' Up," "Fly With Me" and "Sucker."

