Filipino band flu collabs with Thai-native, indie pop darling Numcha in 'I'll be mine'

It’s not your run-of-the-mill breakup song, it’s your next self-love anthem!

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino band flu breaks new ground with their first international collaboration, 'I'll Be Mine,' featuring Numcha, marking their comeback after three years with fresh music!

“The track [I’ll Be Mine] expresses a hopeful sentiment about feeling hopeless in a one-sided relationship,” the band explained. “The lyrics muse about the drudging effort of reaching out to your partner and looking for shared interests to rekindle a withering bond.”



Yet even with that dilemma clouding the theme, the song refused to be a typical break-up song. It instead refocused its conclusion to maintaining a healthy perspective: by deciding to leave a taxing relationship is the first step to the path of embracing self-worth.

Transitioning to a more mature sound

Speaking of personal growth, the idea of the song ‘I’ll Be Mine’ strikes a strange similarity to how the song was released.



It was first recorded around 2019 when the band was still experimenting with their sound. Now that the band is a lot more comfortable with their established musical identities, they believe it is high time to unearth this track that stood out from the rest of their archives.



This makes ‘I’ll Be Mine’ a distinctive release, being flu’s first-ever venture into maturing their style sonically.

Collaborating with Numcha and her influence

Numcha led the main vocals of ‘I’ll Be Mine’ for the whole duration of the song, seemingly to angle the track to a more feminine perspective, performing it in her signature soft-gaze style.

flu, on the other hand, provided the instrumentals behind the voice, painting the background with their prominent bounce and jig. Arguably a bit laid-back to cater to a more delicate groove, but still groovy nonetheless.

“If it feels right, it’s right,” as told by flu on collaborating with Numcha. “It felt like Numcha’s dreamy mix of light R&B and soft pop was a perfect fit for the song.”

It is intentionally a perfect mix of both worlds with Numcha’s quaint yet juicy voice and flu’s silky jouncing beats.

‘I’ll Be Mine’ is available on all music streaming platforms. Stream here: https://onerpm.link/fluxnumcha