'Walang pahinga': Rico Blanco thanks Rivermaya fans, to headline Bobapalooza

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 21, 2024 | 2:30pm
Rico Blanco
Former Rivermaya frontman Rico Blanco has an advice for artists.
GistPH

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Rico Blanco is grateful for all the people who attended their Rivermaya reunion concert last Saturday. 

In his Instagram account, Rico posted some snaps taken from their concert. 

"Maraming salamat po," he captioned his post. 

He added "#alwaysgrateful #everydayisablessing #RivermayaTheReunion."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @ricoblanco100

Rico, Nathan Azarcon, Mark Escueta and Bamboo Mañalac were all hyped for the most anticipated local concert this year, presented by Live Nation Philippines. 

The band opened their concert with “Monopoly,” “Kung Ayaw Mo, Huwag Mo,” “The Princess of Disguise,” “Hinahanap-hanap Kita,” “Ballroom Dancing,” “Sunny Days” and “Ulan.”

Rico then had a solo of “You’ll Be Safe Here,” a song the band started playing when Bamboo left Rivermaya in 1998.

Higantes from Angono, Rizal, then suddenly appeared on stage as the band performed "Awit ng Kabataan." 

The skies lit up with fireworks as the band performed "214."

Fans, however, failed to see a surprise appearance from original guitarist Perf de Castro who is known for his guitar solos on "Awit ng Kabataan" and "214."

The band ended their reunion concert with "Himala" and "Kisapmata."

Meanwhile, fans of Rico commended his love for music after he posted another gig, Bobapalooza Music and Arts Festival, which he will headline. 

"See you this weekend at @bobapaloozamusicfest!," Rico captiioned his post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @ricoblanco100

"Walang pahinga," a fan commented. 

Rico will be performing on the Day 1 of the music festival with international bands Bad Suns and Pale Waves. Joining them are Juan Karlos, The Itchyworms, One Click Straight, Autotelic, Nobita, Join The Club, Syd Hartha, The Sundown, Project Romeo, Halina, Shanni, Moontide, and Crazymoon. 

Atarashii Gakko! and The Band Camino will be performing on Day 2 together with a surprise local headliner, Urbandub, December Avenue, Sandwich, Chicosci, Faspitch, Tanya Markova, Bita and the Botflies, CHNDTR, Criminal Cinema, Nemic, Sub Projekt, The Mox, and Inside City. 

RELATED: Glitches, nostalgia: Rivermaya rocks out classic hits at reunion concert
 

