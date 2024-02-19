^

Taylor Sheesh stages jam-packed 'Errors Tour' in Australia, featured in Aussie talk show

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 19, 2024 | 11:06am
Taylor Sheesh, a Philippine drag queen impersonating Taylor Swift, performs in a fan event in Manila on July 7, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino drag artist Taylor Sheesh brought the "Errors Tour" in Melbourne, Australia.

In Sheesh's X account, the impersonator shared a video showing Australians cheering at the concert.

Sheesh only captioned the post with crying and heart emojis. 

Prior to this, the drag artist expressed excitement for having a billboard in Australia. 

After the concert in Federation Square in Melbourne, Sheesh was interviewed in the Australian talk show, "Today."

"Behind the makeup and the dance moves is Mac Coronel, a long time Filipino Swiftie, who performs as drag persona Taylor Sheesh," the report said.

"With the Philippines missing out on a visit from one of the biggest artist in the world, 'The Eras Tour' for many Swifties this is the closest they'll get to the real thing. Sheesh is taking to the stage to fill the void and taking TikTok by storm," it added.

Sheesh did not expet the concert in Australia would be a massive hit.

"Last night, we didn't expect that we will have a massive crowd ... the Aussie Swifties are insane and wild, they gave the 100,000 of energy from the start to the finish of our show," the drag queen said. 

