Abby Clutario, Keiko Necesario take center stage at One Stop Record Fair

Multi-instrumentalist and Chapman Stick player Abby Clutario at the recently held One Stop Record Fair at the Activity Area of Ayala Malls The 30th in Pasig City.

MANILA, Philippines — Music lovers, audiophiles and record collectors had a feast of their favorite things during the most recent edition of One Stop Record Fair held at the Activity Area of Ayala Malls The 30th in Pasig City.

The place was replete with vinyl and audio equipment, which were being sold at a discounted price. Shoppers also had a great time rummaging through vinyl records, cassettes and compact discs (CDs) featuring 1960s to 2020s music being sold for as low as P200 by some 30 merchants.

Among the record sellers were Sounds Inc., Plakatons, Vinylhead Records, Manila Vinyl, Mamsy Records, Musique Vibe Records, Vinyl and Disc Philippines, and so much more. Event sponsors Audio-technica, Gadhouse and Silent Noise also had booths, where they sold audio gear such as turntables and speakers.

Important finds in the fair were Bong Panera's "Samba Song" from MikePlaka, "Alkaline Trio" (Record Store Day Exclusive) from Kapitan Plaka, Swing Out Sister's "Kaleidoscope World" from RJLS, "Sayonara Ponytail" from Bunnygod Records, The Beatles’ Butcher Cover from HitsbackRecords, The Essence's "The Cat" 12-inch/45 rpm from Lahn's Vinyl, and an original press of Wally Gonzales' "Tunog Pinoy" from Lennox Records.

Collectors also found various collectibles, such as Funko Pops!, diecast cars, antique coins and banknotes, at the event. “I’m happy that collectors flocked to our event. They were happy and you could really see the excitement as they dug through the records to find what they like,” said Sari Osorio, organizer of the event.

“I can say na, ‘Wow! Kilala na talaga ang One Stop Record Fair because wherever we go, they follow,” she added.

British-born Filipina singer-songwriter Chlara

Spotlight on indie artists

Past editions of the One Stop Record Fair have seen performances, but this time around, the event put a spotlight on independent artists and gave them a different stage to share their music.

DB Brothers with singer-songwriter from Isabela City Liza Uraning, teen busker and vocalist of indie rock band Mayumi Dana de los Reyes, British-born Filipina singer-songwriter Chlara, indie singer-songwriter Keiko Necesario and multi-instrumentalist and Chapman Stick player Abby Clutario all performed covers and their original songs at the record fair.

“Through the years, we’ve been inviting performers from different genres, like classic punk, alternative rock, rockabilly, metal, and the like. This time, I thought of highlighting indie artists and buskers to perform and share their music,” Osorio shared.

Chlara, who recently released her album of original compositions, has a vinyl format of her “Love Ya” album. “The vinyl just brings me back home because my dad used to collect vinyl a lot as a child,” Chlara said.

What sets the record fair’s most recent event apart from its previous ones, Osorio said she cannot compare it because “like I said, we make sure that we bring a different experience to every event we mount. I think that’s what we gave them and I’m truly grateful for the response they’ve been giving us since day one.”

The next leg of the One Stop Record Fair will be in March.

Indie singer-songwriter Keiko Necesario

