UP Concert Chorus reprising 'Sama-Sama Together Again' with former, current members

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 2, 2024 | 5:10pm
Some members of University of the Philippines Concert Chorus
University of the Philippines Concert Chorus

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines Concert Chorus (UPCC) or Korus is staging "Sama-Sama Together Again," a repeat of their sold-out 60th anniversary show on February 17 at UP Theater.

This year’s show is made more special as past and present UPCC members are singing together to raise funds for various causes. 

UP Concert Chorus Alumni Association (UPCCAA) President Atty. Dot Gancayco said proceeds wil fund "various socio-civic activities of the UPCCAA and the establishment of a formal UPCCAA choir."

The executive added concert proceeds will also help defray the costs of the current Korus members as they represent the Philippines during its 25th International Goodwill and Cultural Concert Tour this year.

Followers of the beloved university choir will recall that 2023's “+"Sama-Sama Together" marked 60 years of the UPCC with tunes of various musical genres such as liturgical, classical, opera, Filipino folk, Broadway and pop, and songs performed in UPCC’s trademark choreographed a capella. 

Rave reviews poured in with no less than National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab describing the concert as "unparalleled."

"Alumni homecomings are a dime a dozen and can wield thousands of participants, but the UPCC is unique. They all sing, move in unison, dance in choreographed splendor and have fun. Pati the audience had fun. And the tradition continues," Gancayco said.

The upcoming concert brings back all six decades of UPCC batches — ages ranging from teenagers to octogenarians — including singer-comedienne Nanette Inventor, past conductors Dr. Joel Navarro and Dr. Ed Manguiat, and current UPCC conductor Prof. Jai Aracama.

"This year, we are standing for the continuation of the legacy of excellence and creativity in the next generation of UPCC performers. The alumni will surely return to the stage with the same gusto and enthusiasm, but the current batch will shine even brighter this time around," said UPCC alumnus Rico Mortel who is directing the concert.

Concert Chairperson Atty. Shaina Ramirez encourages UPCC friends to buy their tickets early. She says, "The repeat is also for those who were not able to watch last year because the concert sold out three weeks before the show date."

"This show is really for those folks who missed it (both the audience and the performers) the last time and could not wait for another five years or so to see the UPCC alumni take the stage again. I think it will be even better the second time around," Mortel ended. 

