The neighborhood is finally complete: Wanderland 2024 full lineup revealed

MANILA, Philippines — Wanderland Music & Arts Festival is officially set into full gear after announcing their complete lineup of performers and creative artists on Saturday (January 27) in an exclusive lineup reveal and media launch organized by the team behind the festival, KARPOS.

After the announcement of the first wave of musical artists such as Jack Johnson, Parcels and Novo Amor, here’s what to look forward to from their final lineup.

After much waiting, the neighborhood is finally complete.

Jazz Prodigy Thundercat to headline DAY 2 of Wanderland 2024

Set to get you grooving your shoes off, Wanderland presents the main act for March 10, 2024: The legendary Thundercat!

Virtuoso bassist and singer, Stephen Burner (the genius behind Thundercat) lets his discography speak for itself. The two-time Grammy winner is known for his jazz and R&B fusions, creating a mixture of sounds that transcends musical norms. His influence has seeped through many of the most-influential media figures in the world, the most notable of this is his contribution to fellow music legend Kendrick Lamar’s highly-praised album, To Pimp a Butterfly.

Moreover, most prominent in his body of work is his ability to command the crowd using his trustee bass and soulful panache.

Going solo

You might usually see them in groups, but they shine just as bright when they perform on their own at the Wanderland stage.

Known in the scene as Maroon 5’s keyboardist, New Orleans-native PJ Morton is bringing the best of his funky timbres as an additional jazz boost to the live music atmosphere at Wanderland. Similar to Thundercat, the American multi-talented musician has been recognized by the most prestigious award-giving body in music; four wins and 20 nominations to put a number on it.

And as if Wanderland is not clear enough in proving that they are bringing nothing but the best, South Korean artist HWASA, a prominent member of one of the most distinct K-pop groups to date (MAMAMOO), is providing the Filipino crowd her signature upbeat and stage presence as she dazzles her way back to the country as a solo performer.

Similar to what her girl group is known for, HWASA will fiercely take on the Wanderland stage through performing her hits such as Maria, I’m a B, and Chili—all known to be semi-autobiographical songs that speaks of her bravery in countering society’s toxic traditions, specifically toward women.

Beats brought to you by Breakbot & Irfane

A music project by French DJ Thiabut Berland and vocalist Irfane, Breakbot carries an ultra-stylish sound reminiscent of the local house party scene in France. They are best known for blending sleazy disco beats with modern electronica synths that could instantly transform a normal crowd of music lovers to a raging dancefloor.

An array of indie swooners

The Walters is a crowd-favorite for sure. Hailing from the vibrant city of Chicago, Illinois, this band’s rise to fame was their hit song I Love You So that sweeped the soundscapes of TikTok with 10 billion views to be exact. This also caused them to gain a cult-following of indie music lovers who fell in love with their surf-pop sound akin to the '60s boy group Beach Boys, with a dash of dream-pop blues that caters to the taste of the younger generation.

Cosmo’s Midnight’s style is a particularly catchy one. Besides being two twin brothers from down under making music, Cosmo and Patrick Liney’s approach in conquering their space in the music scene is by generating bright rhythms with soft funky sounds. It’s EDM laced with a bit of pop, something we all know everyone will dig.

Meanwhile, Busan-based indie rock stars, Bosudongcooler, speak their daily life stories through their soft-paced songs that carry a message every human has felt. And just like their hometown, their music has this power to touch the soul like sea waves ebbing and flowing on sandy shores.

Homegrown neighbors—new and old!

True to what Wanderland is known for, there is always a place for homegrown acts to flaunt their talent at a globally acclaimed stage. Big or small, new and old Wanderland made sure that they have with them a rocking local lineup that encapsulates warmth only the feeling of home can emit.

Lola Amour is coming back home. Hailing from Muntinlupa, this dynamic band with an almost rockstar status in the country is making their way back to the Wanderland stage. Fun fact, these very talented musicians have made their mark in Wanderland’s history by being the reigning champion of Wanderbattle 2017, which boosted them to perform their own homespun yet passionately crafted songs at the Wanderland stage.

After their explosive jumpstart, it’s all up and up from there. It’s been years but Wanderland welcomes Lola Amour with open arms as they perform their crowd-favorite songs like Fallen, Pwede ba and, of course, Raining in Manila to wanderers who have witnessed their triumphs throughout the years.

Additionally, GABBA is also making his way back to Wanderland to set the mood with his awe-striking groove. Since his Wanderland debut in 2017, GABBA is still producing music that can detail complex emotions through his impeccable instrumental capacities.

Lastly, Wanderland slates rising jazz singer Jose Miguel to enchant the crowd with his old-soul jiving and ragtime swinging tunes, ready to momentarily transport Wanderland to yesteryear’s bests.

Lola Amour, GABBA and Jose Miguel will be joining previously announced homegrown acts, Ena Mori, DWTA, Paolo Sandejas, bird. and Party Pace.

With Wanderland’s continuous pursuit of making a festival that is visually as vibrant as the community it amassed, this year’s list of creative artists—all well-established in the local art scene—are going to populate the grounds to create their pieces to life one paint stroke and art build at a time. They have TRNZ who will make space through his evocative installation art, while BITTO, Seeweirdo, Valvee and Babsilog will be the muralists who will be painting the walls of Wanderland to match its sprightly accompanying music all around.

See below the Wanderland Music & Arts Festival full lineup:

Jack Johnson (US)

Thundercat (US)

Parcels (AU)

PJ Morton (US)

HWASA (KR)

Novo Amor (UK)

Breakbot (FR)

Jeff Bernat (US)

The Walters (US)

Grentperez (US)

Cosmo’s Midnight (AU)

Lola Amour (PH)

Beenzino (KR)

Gabba (PH)

Paolo Sandejas (PH)

DWTA (PH)

Ena Mori (PH)

Jose Miguel (PH)

bird. (PH)

Cloudriver (TW)

Bosudongcooler (KR)

Party Pace (PH)

Art by: TRNZ, BITTO, Seeweirdo, Valvee, Babsilog

