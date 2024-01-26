Atarashii Gakko! headlining Bobapalooza Music and Arts Festival 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese girl group Atarashii Gakko! is set to headline the Bobapalooza Music and Arts Festival to be held on Filinvest City Events Ground on February 24 and 25.

Members Mizyu, Rin, Suzuka and Kanon are bound to rock the Philippine scene once more with their hit songs “Pineapple Kryptonite," Sukie Lie," "Tokyo Calling," and "Woo Go," to name a few.

"It was pretty difficult to choose who will be the biggest headliner for Bobapalooza because we want to make sure na well-curated pa rin yung lineup. When we select our performers, we make sure that they also embody the same values and personality of the community we're building," Gayle Oblea, chief executive of Rolling Gum, the production behind Bobapalooza.

"That's why when we found out AG! was available, hindi na kami nagdalawang isip kunin sila. Plus, they told us that they miss their fans here and that they had such a wonderful time in the Philippines when they were here back in 2022. One thing we can guarantee their fans is that they have prepared a long full set performance this February for their Filipino fans since this is their only stop in Asia," she added.

Earlier, American rock band Bad Suns joined the star-studded lineup of the festival, the only sold out music festival last year.

Bobapalooza will be the Philippine debut of the band composed of Christo Bowman, Gavin Bennett, and Miles Morris.

Bad Suns is known for their hit songs "Cardiac Arrest," "Baby Blue Shades," "Off She Goes," and "Violet," to name a few.

Joining Atarashii Gakko! and Bad Suns are other international bands Pale Waves and The Band Camino, who will also perform live in Manila for the first time.

Bad Suns will be performing together with Pale Waves on Day 1. Joining them are Rico Blanco, Juan Karlos, The Itchyworms, One Click Straight, Autotelic, Nobita, Join The Club, Syd Hartha, The Sundown, Project Romeo, Halina, Shanni, Moontide, and Crazymoon.

Atarashii Gakko! and The Band Camino will be performing on Day 2 together with a surprise local headliner, Urbandub, December Avenue, Sandwich, Chicosci, Faspitch, Tanya Markova, Bita and the Botflies, CHNDTR, Criminal Cinema, Nemic, Sub Projekt, The Mox, and Inside City.

There will also be a live art session that featuring Egg Fiasco, Blic, Distort Monsters, SYN.TOO, Mimaaaaaaw, CHNO, and Isad Diwa.

