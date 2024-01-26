^

Music

Atarashii Gakko! headlining Bobapalooza Music and Arts Festival 2024

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 26, 2024 | 4:55pm
Atarashii Gakko! headlining Bobapalooza Music and Arts Festival 2024
Japanese group Atarashii Gakko!
Bobapalooza via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese girl group Atarashii Gakko! is set to headline the Bobapalooza Music and Arts Festival to be held on Filinvest City Events Ground on February 24 and 25. 

Members Mizyu, Rin, Suzuka and Kanon are bound to rock the Philippine scene once more with their hit songs “Pineapple Kryptonite," Sukie Lie," "Tokyo Calling," and "Woo Go," to name a few.

"It was pretty difficult to choose who will be the biggest headliner for Bobapalooza because we want to make sure na well-curated pa rin yung lineup. When we select our performers, we make sure that they also embody the same values and personality of the community we're building," Gayle Oblea, chief executive of Rolling Gum, the production behind Bobapalooza. 

"That's why when we found out AG! was available, hindi na kami nagdalawang isip kunin sila. Plus, they told us that they miss their fans here and that they had such a wonderful time in the Philippines when they were here back in 2022. One thing we can guarantee their fans is that they have prepared a long full set performance this February for their Filipino fans since this is their only stop in Asia," she added.

Earlier, American rock band Bad Suns joined the star-studded lineup of the festival, the only sold out music festival last year. 

Bobapalooza will be the Philippine debut of the band composed of Christo Bowman, Gavin Bennett, and Miles Morris.

Bad Suns is known for their hit songs "Cardiac Arrest," "Baby Blue Shades," "Off She Goes," and "Violet," to name a few.

Joining Atarashii Gakko! and Bad Suns are other international bands Pale Waves and The Band Camino, who will also perform live in Manila for the first time. 

Bad Suns will be performing together with Pale Waves on Day 1. Joining them are Rico Blanco, Juan Karlos, The Itchyworms, One Click Straight, Autotelic, Nobita, Join The Club, Syd Hartha, The Sundown, Project Romeo, Halina, Shanni, Moontide, and Crazymoon. 

Atarashii Gakko! and The Band Camino will be performing on Day 2 together with a surprise local headliner, Urbandub, December Avenue, Sandwich, Chicosci, Faspitch, Tanya Markova, Bita and the Botflies, CHNDTR, Criminal Cinema, Nemic, Sub Projekt, The Mox, and Inside City. 

There will also be a live art session that featuring Egg Fiasco, Blic, Distort Monsters, SYN.TOO, Mimaaaaaaw, CHNO, and Isad Diwa.

RELATEDPale Waves, The Band Camino to perform at Bobapalooza 2024

vuukle comment

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
4th Impact launches new album featuring J.Lo, Ariana Grande, TWICE composers
3 days ago

4th Impact launches new album featuring J.Lo, Ariana Grande, TWICE composers

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) girl group 4th Impact has returned to the music scene with a new album. 
Music
fbtw
Chris Martin sings about 'completely insane Manila traffic' at Coldplay concert
5 days ago

Chris Martin sings about 'completely insane Manila traffic' at Coldplay concert

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has more to say about Manila's traffic as the British singer did an impromptu song about it...
Music
fbtw
Filipino band Dilaw performs 'Uhaw' at Coldplay concert
5 days ago

Filipino band Dilaw performs 'Uhaw' at Coldplay concert

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
After Lola Amour, Dilaw shared the stage with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin as they played the Filipino band's hit song "Uhaw"...
Music
fbtw
2-part album complete: Belle Mariano to launch 'And Solemn' album
5 days ago

2-part album complete: Belle Mariano to launch 'And Solemn' album

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 5 days ago
The launch will be like a mini concert of the young star, as it will feature live performances from her new album, set to...
Music
fbtw
Coldplay's Chris Martin makes fan's 'Everglow' dream come true
6 days ago

Coldplay's Chris Martin makes fan's 'Everglow' dream come true

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
The return of British pop-rock band Coldplay to the Philippines was a welcome sight to many Filipinos, but it was particularly...
Music
fbtw
Lola Amour joins Coldplay's Chris Martin for 'Raining in Manila'
6 days ago

Lola Amour joins Coldplay's Chris Martin for 'Raining in Manila'

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Filipino fans of Coldplay were surprised during the band's long-awaited return to the Philippines after hearing lead vocalist...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with