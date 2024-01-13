^

Banksy triptych, grand piano: Elton John puts items up for auction

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
January 13, 2024 | 1:34pm
British legendary singer Elton John performs on the Pyramid Stage on day 5 of the Glastonbury festival in the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on June 25, 2023. Elton John closes out Britain's legendary Glastonbury Festival on Sunday in what has been billed as his final UK performance.
AFP / Oli Scarff

NEW YORK, United States — Music icon Elton John has put a variety of personal items up for auction at Christie's in New York, including monogrammed silver leather platform boots, a grand piano and a triptych by street artist Banksy.

Most of the items come from John's former home in Atlanta, a condo on Peachtree Road that was recently sold, the auction house said Thursday.

Beginning on February 21, Christie's is organizing a series of eight sales, both in person and online, for the collection of the 76-year-old's belongings. They include a vast array of Versace shirts and home decor to a Julian Schnabel portrait of John.

John, who wrapped up his farewell tour last year, is also offering an ivory and gold glam rock jumpsuit from the early 1970s designed by Annie Reavey, and photographs from the likes of Richard Avedon and Helmut Newton.

John bought the Atlanta home shortly after getting sober in 1990, Christie's said, as the singer found "solace and support in the warm community and recovery facilities" there.

"This extraordinary collection not only showcases a diverse array of remarkable objects that encapsulate Elton's unique life, work and art but also provides our clients with a glimpse into the profound impact that the city of Atlanta had on him," said Tash Perrin, deputy chairman of Christie's Americas.

John built the collection with his husband David Furnish. It also features works by Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Robert Mapplethorpe and Damien Hirst.

The Banksy work, "Flower Thrower Triptych," is the most expensive piece on offer during the sales, with an estimated price of $1-1.5 million.

The personal collections of pop culture icons have become a regular feature at the world's top auction houses.

Last September, thousands of items that belonged to late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury sold for 40 million pounds ($50.4 million), Sotheby's said.

