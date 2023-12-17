^

Music

Australian rockers AC/DC mourn original drummer Colin Burgess

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
December 17, 2023 | 12:19pm
Australian rockers AC/DC mourn original drummer Colin Burgess
AC/DC original drummer Colin Burgess
Screenshot via Looking for Bon documentary

SYDNEYE, Australia — Australian rockers AC/DC are mourning the band's original drummer Colin Burgess, who has died aged 77, the group said on social media.

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess," AC/DC wrote on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook late Saturday.

"He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin."

The posts did not disclose the cause of death.

Burgess was a founding member of the group, best known for the 1979 hit "Highway to Hell" and 1980 album "Back in Black," alongside original singer Dave Evans, bass player Larry Van Kriedt plus guitar-playing brothers Angus and Malcolm Young.

AC/DC formed in 1973, but Burgess left the following year, and was eventually replaced by the band's present drummer Phil Rudd.

Burgess also founded the rock band The Masters Apprentices, who were inducted into the Australian music industry's Hall of Fame in 1998.

RELATED: AC/DC drummer accused of trying to arrange deaths

vuukle comment

ROCK BAND
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Lapillus, Filipino boy group Hori7on cited at Asia Artist Awards 2023
2 days ago

Lapillus, Filipino boy group Hori7on cited at Asia Artist Awards 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
AAA 2023 is being held for the first time in the Philippines. It names the best in K-pop and K-drama for the year.&...
Music
fbtw
WATCH: SB19, &Team dance to 'Gento' at Asia Artist Awards 2023 opening
2 days ago

WATCH: SB19, &Team dance to 'Gento' at Asia Artist Awards 2023 opening

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
SB19 showed its world-class talent when it took over the stage of the Asia Artist Awards 2023 (AAA) today in Philippine...
Music
fbtw
Christmas with a cause: Vice Ganda, Ben&Ben usher in festive season
3 days ago

Christmas with a cause: Vice Ganda, Ben&Ben usher in festive season

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 days ago
Here are some of the Christmas tree lighting events or Christmas-related events in the past weeks. 
Music
fbtw
'Hindi kami nabigyan ng spotlight': 4th Impact explains departure from ShowBT
7 days ago

'Hindi kami nabigyan ng spotlight': 4th Impact explains departure from ShowBT

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Girl group 4th Impact has revealed its reason for parting ways with record label ShowBT Philippines and establishing itself...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with