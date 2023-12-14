Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla receive Fabulous Award at Asia Artist Award 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla are among the Filipino artists who received an award at the Asia Artist Award 2023 (AAA) held for the first time at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on December 14.

The ex-couple walked up the stage together as they received their individual awards as among the five artists given the AAA Fabulous Award. The award was also given to NewJeans, Stray Kids and Lim Young-woong.

Daniel's speech was brief. He thanked his fans and ended it with a peace sign.

Following him was his ex-girlfriend Kathryn who introduced herself as a Filipina actor. The crowd gave the actress its loudest cheer, which made her blush and thankful. She expressed her thanks for those who have been patronizing Philippine series.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank everybody for supporting Filipino-made series and movies. Patapos na ang taon but I'm feeling so blessed. I'm sharing this award with all of you. Maraming, maraming salamat po," Kathryn said.

It is the second time the couple was seen in public after announcing their breakup last November 30. They were seen together at the ABS-CBN Christmas special yesterday.

Other Filipino acts who won awards at the Asia Artist Award 2023 are Ben&Ben, Hori7on, and SB19. Filipino-Argentinian Chanty and her group Lapillus also went home with awards.

AAA 2023 is being held for the first time in the Philippines. It names the best in K-pop and K-drama of the Year.

Fuss-free streaming of the award ceremony was made possible with PLDT as those who were not able to go to Bulacan were able to watch the show online via the telecoms' wide-reaching connection.