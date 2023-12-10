^

Music

Fall Out Boy says Philippines the best audience in entire tour

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 10, 2023 | 11:40am
American band Fall Out Boy
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — American band Fall Out Boy rocked the sold-out Manila crowd yesterday in Araneta Coliseum after 10 years. 

The boys opened the concert with "Love From the Other Side," "The Phoenix," "Sugar, We're Goin Down," "Uma Thurman," "A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More 'Touch Me,'" "Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy" and "Calm Before the Storm."

They also performed "This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race," "Disloyal Order of Water Buffaloes," "Bang the Doldrums" and "Headfirst Slide Into Cooperstown on a Bad Bet."

Filipino fans surprised the band with sea of pink lights when Fall Out Boy performed "Fake Out."

"Wow. You guys are f*cking amazing. It feels good. Sorry it took 10 years to get here," bassist Pete Wentz said after the performance. 

Vocalist Patrick Stump, meanwhile, said that the Filipino crowd is the best audience in their entire tour. 

"I'm sorry it take so long to be here. It's good to see everybody again. We missed the Philippines," said. 

"A lot of you probably know that I married to a Filipino family. I got a Barong. It means a lot to me to be here and it's amazing you guys are the best audience in this entire tour easily," he added.  

The band then performed "What a Catch, Donnie," "Golden," Journey's "Don't Stop Believin,'" "Save Rock and Roll," "Baby Annihilation," "Dance, Dance," "Hold Me Like a Grudge," "Sophomore Slump or Comeback of the Year" and "My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)."

They ended the concert with their hit songs "Thnks fr th Mmrs," "Centuries" and "Saturday."

