Jikamarie opening for Coldplay at Philippine Arena

MANILA, Philippines — R&B singer Jikamarie will be the opening act for Coldplay when the British band performs at the Philippine Arena on January 19 and 20, 2024.

Coldplay released the list of its opening acts for the Southeast Asia leg of its "Music of the Spheres" tour, beginning with Jikamarie in the Philippines.

Other opening acts are singer-songwriter Valentina Ploy for the Bangkok leg in Thailand and Singaporean artists RRiley and Jasmine Sokko as well as Indonesian pop singer Jinan Laetitia when Coldplay performs six nights at Singapore's National Stadium.

"Such an honor to open for one of the most iconic artists we all listened to growing up!! See you guys," Jikamarie said in an Instagram story, reposting an announcement by concert promoter Live Nation Philippines.

The artist even recently posted on Instagram a video of her covering her favorite song by Coldplay, "Fix You."

Jikamarie is popularly known for her viral hit "Lutang."

She has since followed it up with the singles "Hinahanap-hanap" and "Lito," as well as a reimagined version of Kitchie Nadal's 2004 hit "Bulong."

Coldplay first visited the Philippines in 2017 for its "A Head Full of Dreams" tour, and fans are anticipating the production of "Music of the Spheres."

