Olivia Rodrigo teases possible Philippine concert

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 7, 2023 | 5:09pm
Olivia Rodrigo in the "Drivers License" music video
Screengrab via Olivia Rodrigo YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo may have just hinted her dream concert in the Philippines is happening sooner than later.

The 20-year-old artist appeared on an episode of The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast, ahead of the 2024 Grammys in February and possible nominations for her song "Can't Catch Me Now" from "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes."

Olivia was asked her production expectation for her upcoming "Guts" tour, which begins a few weeks after the Grammys.

"I'm so stoked. I think it's going to be so much fun to play those kinds of rock songs in an arena too. I'm so excited to feel that energy," Olivia answered. "I'm so excited to go places that I haven't been before. I'm really excited to go to the Philippines — I've never been — so that's going to be fun."

Her reply left Filipino fans excited, especially as the country has several venues that could possible host Olivia's concert like the Philippine Arena and the Mall of Asia Arena.

Olivia also mentioned some of the few artists who would serve as opening acts on her tour such as Chappell Roan (who was the opener on Olivia's "Sour" tour), The Breeders and PinkPantheress.

The Grammy winner previously mentioned her interest to bring a concert tour to the Philippines in October 2023 cover story of Rolling Stone magazine.

"People [in the Philippines] are so welcoming and hospitable and awesome," Olivia told the magazine at the time. "Filipino people ride for other Filipino people."

Olivia's sophomore album "Guts" contains the singles "Vampire," "Bad Idea Right?" and "Get Him Back!." The album follows her debut release "Sour," which features the hits "Drivers License," "Deja Vu," "Good 4 U," "Traitor" and "Brutal."

The "Guts" tour continuously runs from February to August next year, with a two-week break in April and a month-long break after her last European stop (June 22 and 23 in Lisbon, Portugal).

No Asia dates have been announced just yet — Olivia did not visit the continent during her previous tour — as well as for Australia and Oceania, leaving many fans hopeful.

