SB19, ShowBT reach 'amicable agreement'

SB19 at the PPopcon 2023 concert held on July 16, 2023, at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — SB19 and its former agency ShowBT Philippines Corp. announced on Tuesday that they have reached an "amicable agreement" through a "fair and equitable resolution."

The P-pop band posted its statement through the social media account of its newly launched company, 1Z Entertainment.

"Thank you for your patience and unwavering support towards SB19 and 1Z Entertainment. Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin eagerly anticipate reconnecting with all of you in their upcoming endeavors. We can't wait to see you all again soon," the statement ended.

No further details were given regarding the recent events surrounding the P-pop band and their former agency.

This year, the boys announced that they have established their own company and are going to be "self-managed." They also released their latest album, "Pagtatag," and was supposed to go on a world tour for its promotions.

In the middle of November, however, the boys announced that they had to postpone or cancel some of their "Pagtatag" shows, which included stops in Singapore, Bangkok, Dubai and Japan.

SB19 is among the Philippine acts set to grace the Asia Artist Awards 2023, which is going to be held for the first time in the Philippines at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on December 14.

