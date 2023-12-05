Yeng Constantino joins Agila Music Festival

MANILA, Philippines — Yeng Constantino will lead Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists at the concert-for-a-cause "Agila Music Festival 2023" on December 16 in Amoranto Stadium, Quezon City.

Magkuno Defender Eagles Club, a sorority/fraternity non-profit organization, aims to raise funds for the construction of two classroom buildings, equipped with full amenities, in Pantoc Elementary School in Gabaldon, Nueva Ecija.

Hosted by comedian Pooh, a lineup of diverse artists from different genres are coming together to join in for a night of music experience, all for a greater purpose. The event will be featuring performances from Flow G, Chocolate Factory, Typecast, Black Rosary, Repakol and Hagibis 4th Gen.

Eye Candies, Noelle & Natasha, Reymack Duo, Ken, Bryan & Ren, Rampage Duo, Beauty The Beast, Irene Diva and Darius Caneta are also performing in the concert for a cause.

General admission tickets are available for P500 and can be purchased through the Ticketmelon website.

