WATCH: Ely Buendia, Rico Blanco rock 'The Last Rakrakan'

MANILA, Philippines — "The Last Rakrakan" was a huge success after Original Pilipino Music (OPM) fans trooped to the SMDC Festival Grounds last November 25 and 26.

OPM icons Rico Blanco and Ely Buendia performed their hit songs on two separate days.

On the first day of the festival, Rico started his set with "Antukin" and followed it with his other hits, "Elesi" "Umaaraw Umuulan," "Yugto," "'Wag Mong Sabihin," "Liwanag sa Dilim" and "Your Universe."

Rico ended his set with "You'll Be Safe Here," following fireworks from the sky.

Ely took the Rakrakan stage on the second day of the festival, with "Alapaap" as his starting song.

He also performed Eraserheads' classic hits "Magasin," "Spolarium," "Maling Akala," "Ligaya," "Pare Ko," "Overdrive" and "Superproxy."

He ended his set with "Ang Huling El Bimbo."

Apart from the two icons, Rakrakan also featured December Avenue, Sugarcane, Munimuni, Orange and Lemons, Kiyo, Kjwan, Nobita, Razorback, Saydie, Skychurch, Galaw Tao, Autotelic, Barbie Almalbis, CHNDTR, Better Days, Mizael, Kiss N Tel on the first day.

Juan Karlos, Zild, Blaster, Unique, Dilaw, Mayonnaise, Valley of Chrome, Greyhoundz, Typecast, Chicosci, Bandang Lapis, Chocolate Factory, The Chongkeys, Brownman Revival, Pedicab joined Ely on the festival's second day.

With three main stages — Peace, Center and Mosh — and additional mini stages for busking, Manila Wrestling Federation and Sunugan battles, Musiklaban audition and cosplay, the festival gave a unique and immersive experience, showcasing a variety of music genres and talents and providing a platform for rising artists to shine.

It also featured diverse activities, including a car show, skate clinic, street art competition, carnival games, and a food and merch bazaar.

RELATED: Ely Buendia, Rico Blanco to rock Rakrakan Festival this weekend

