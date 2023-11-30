^

Music

Marvel star Simu Liu releases debut EP

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 30, 2023 | 3:57pm
Marvel star Simu Liu releases debut EP
Simu Liu attends the "Neiman Marcus Creates the Magic Holiday Launch Event" at Los Angeles' Sunset Tower Hotel on October 24, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Canadian actor Simu Liu, best known for starring in "Kim's Convenience" and Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," has released his first-ever extended play (EP).

The EP "Anxious-Avoidant" comes after Liu's New York Times best-selling memoir "We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story" and appearance as Ken in the blockbuster flick "Barbie."

"Anxious-Avoidant" is under the actor's Markham Valley Records and contains four songs: "Warm," "Break My Heart," "If It's Time" and "Don't."

"If It's Time" and "Don't" were released as singles earlier this year while "Break My Heart" was co-written by Joe Jonas.

"From love and sex to heartbreak and depression, these songs all speak to my personal experiences navigating through life," Liu said in an Instagram post. "I am always grateful beyond words for everyone that has been a part of my artistic journey."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Simu Liu (@simuliu)

The actor learned to play the piano when he was younger and names pop artists like Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC and Usher as major influences as well as guitar-led musicians like John Mayer and Coldplay.

Liu admitted to being an admirer of the power of songwriting and hopes his four songs will let listeners have a glimpse into a different side of him, "Tonally, I wanted to create a sound that felt familiar but mature, relevant but also timeless."

He added the EP's name was taken from recently-discussed attachment style, "Anxious-avoidants are some of the most turbulent and insecure daters, and that also happens to be exactly what I am. To celebrate, I decided to write songs that encapsulated this chaos."

This is not Liu's first major tread into music though as he recorded "Hot Soup" for the album of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which can be comparable to "Don't."

Liu will perform his songs from "Anxious-Avoidant" live for the first time at Hollywood's Hotel Café on December 13 in a sold-out concert.

