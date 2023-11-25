SB19, Belle Mariano, Clara Benin lead 2024 Wish Music Awards nominees

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop boy band SB19 led all nominees at the 2024 Wish Music Awards with four nods.

Actress-singer Belle Mariano, singer-songwriters Clara Benin and Syd Hartha, rapper Flow G and SB19 member Josh Cullen follow closely behind the phenomenal P-pop group with three nominations each.

Benin, Syd Hartha and Flow G are all up for the Wish Artist of the Year title against Mindanaoan singer TJ Monterde.

SB19 is vying for Wish Group of the Year against bands Lola Amour, Munimuni and The Juans, while Cullen and Mariano are vying for the Wish Breakthrough Artist of the Year award with bands Dilaw and SunKissed Lola.

Related: Pale Waves, The Band Camino to perform at Bobapalooza 2024

The Juans, Syd Hartha and Benin also face each other in the Wish Contemporary Folk Song of the Year, while Cullen and Flow G are both in the Wish Hip-Hop Song of the Year category.

A total of 60 artists are competing in 19 categories where winners get a trophy, a P25,000 cash prize and P100,000 to a charity of their choice.

Fan votes via the Wish Awards voting site or the Wish app until January 5 will comprise 30% of a nominee's final score, the rest will be from a panel of judges.

The ninth edition of the annual awards hosted by radio station Wish 107.5, honoring the best in local music and Wishclusive performances on the iconic Wish bus, will be held at the Araneta Coliseum on January 14, 2024.

Related: Ben&Ben, Dilaw, Ena Mori, Sarah Geronimo lead Awit Awards 2023 winners

Here is the full list of nominees at the 2024 Wish Music Awards:

Wish Artist of the Year

Clara Benin

Flow G

Syd Hartha

TJ Monterde

Wish Group of the Year

The Juans

Lola Amour

Munimuni

SB19

Wish Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Belle Mariano

Dilaw

Josh Cullen

SunKissed Lola

Wish Song Collaboration of the Year

"Gusto" by Zack Tabudlo and Al James

"Intertwine" by Over October and The Ridleys

"Someone new" by Paolo Sandejas and Martti Franca

"Tingin" by Cup of Joe and Janine Teñoso

Wish Pop Song of the Year

"Dati-Dati" by Sarah Geronimo

"Palagi" by TJ Monterde

"Saan?" by Maki

"Six7een" by HORI7ON

Wish R&B Song of the Year

"'Di Na Babalik" by Leanne and Naara

"Buti Na Lang" by Kris Lawrence

"Nasa'king Damdamin" by Arthur Nery

"Patawad, Paalam, Salamat" by Quest

Wish Contemporary R&B Song of the Year

"Could Be Something" by Ben&Ben

"Dito Ka Lang" by KZ Tandingan

"G.K.Y.A.M." by Adie

"Paki Sabi" by SunKissed Lola

Wish Rock/Alternative Song of the Year

"Earth" by The Dawn

"Panic in My Mind" by Itchyworms

"Parola" by Moonstar88

"Saksi Ang Langit" by December Avenue

Wish Hip-Hop Song of the Year

"Kwentong Barbero" by Gloc 9 feat. Ramdiss and Lirah

"Moment to Breathe" by Peaceful Gemini

"Rapstar" by Flow G

"Wild Tonight" by Josh Cullen

Wish Contemporary Folk Song of the Year

"Back Home" by The Juans

"Gabay" by Syd Hartha

"Imposter Syndrome" by Clara Benin

"Musika" by Dionela

Wish Ballad Song of the Year

"Bugambilya" by Belle Mariano

"Hilom" by Moira Dela Torre

"Ilaw" by SB19

"Kisame" by Rhodessa

Wishclusive Collaboration of the Year

"3:15" by syd hartha and kiyo

"Akin Ka Lang" by Frizzle Anne and John Roa

"So Close" by Sponge Cola and Morissette

"Sofa" by Ocho the Bullet, Josh Cullen and Angela Hermoso

Wishclusive Pop Performance of the Year

"Ate Sandali" by Maris Racal

"Autodeadma" by Maymay Entrata

"Gento" by SB19

"Runaway Holidya!" by Ena Mori

Wishclusive R&B Performance of the Year

"Blessed" by Jay R

"I Want You" by SB19

"Okay Lang Ako 3" by Inigo Pascual

"Pity Ya" by Denise Julia

Wishclusive Contemporary R&B Performance of the Year

"Before I Let You Go" by Freestyle

"Letters" by Muri

"Pano" by Zack Tabudlo

"Sige Padayon" by John Roa

Wishclusive Rock/Alternative Performance of the Year

"Pasilyo" by SunKissed Lola

"Raining in Manila" by Lola Amour

"small town" by Clara Benin

"Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)" by Dilaw

Wishclusive Hip-Hop Performance of the Year

"Bahay Yugyugan" by Gloc-9 feat. Flow G

"Huli Na" by Yuridope feat. Skusta Clee

"Ikaw Lang" by kiyo

"Rocksta" by Felip

Wishclusive Contemporary Folk Performance of the Year

"Bawat Piyesa (Secret Verse Ver.)" by TONEEJAY

"Leonora" by Sugarcane

"Matimtiman" by Munimuni

"Somber and Solemn" by Belle Mariano

Wishclusive Ballad Performance of the Year

"Bibitawan" by Gigi De Lana and The Gigi Vibes

"Heto Pa Rin Ako" by Kaye Cal

"Ligaya/Ang Huling El Bimbo" by the cast of "Ang Huling El Bimbo"

"Wala Na Talaga" by Klarisse De Guzman

RELATED: Masculados credit TikTok for showbiz return, set to stage 20th anniversary concert