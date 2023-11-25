Thai singer Jeff Satur holding Manila concert in March 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Thai singer-actor Jeff Satur is taking his "Space Shuttle No. 8" Asia Tour to Manila in March next year.

Satur, who has perfomed at Singapore, Indonesia and even Brazil for the Asia Stars Festival, will be performing at Quezon City's New Frontier Theater on March 2, 2024.

Prior to Manila Satur will be in Taiwan and Hong Kong, and after the Philippines will be visiting Indonesia and Singapore, then back in his home country in April.

Since November 2021 Satur has released eight singles under Warner Music Thailand which have amounted to more than 360 million streams.

His music is fresh blend of pop, R&B, rock and hip-hop, with sounds harking back to 1980s.

The artist is also a celebrated actor in Thailand and has even appeared on the third season of Chinese reality show "Call Me By Fire"

The "Space Shuttle No. 8" Asia Tour complements the launch of Satur's first album, with many more to come from the multi-hyphenate.

Pre-selling of tickets to Satur's Manila concert though promoter Live Nation Philippines will be on December 7 beginning 11:00 a.m. and on December 11 beginning 10:59 a.m, with the general sale starting at noon of the latter.

