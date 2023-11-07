'The Voice of the Philippines' alumna releases comeback single in US

MANILA, Philippines — "The Voice of the Philippines" Season One alumna Deb Victa released her comeback single "American Boy" in the US.

The song was her blind audition piece when she joined "The Voice," marking her 10th year in the music industry.

Deb said that she's thankful for her manager Garth Garcia of Starlink Music for pushing her to release the track.

"It’s originally by Estelle, but we decided to put my own spin on it to make it sound more modern and more me. My friend and local DJ Mysterkeyz arranged and produced the music, and we did all the vocal arrangements with Purpose Driven Records," she said.

In 2013, Bamboo chose Deb in "The Voice," and she remains grateful to the singer for selecting her to be a part of his team, Kamp Kawayan.

"My past self was leaning toward joining Team Sarah or FamiLea at the time. I was thinking they (Geronimo and Salonga) could hone my technique and would understand me better as a female singer," she said.

"But I believe there are no accidents, and I see now that becoming part of team Bamboo was good for me at the time because he taught me to find my sound and artistry, which I had barely scratched the surface of," she added.

Deborah said that "The Voice" opened more opportunities for her.

"I sang at Araneta when Bamboo brought our whole team to guest at his concert. I had a regular spot at a few lounges and bars around the city and even formed a duo. A year later, I moved to the States and continued to pursue music here."

Since moving to the US, she opened for a few Fil-Am produced shows, and also was given the opportunity to sing at the iconic Walt Disney Concert Hall with the Filipino American Symphonic Orchestra.

Today, her biggest inspiration for singing is still God and her family.

"My faith never changed in 10 years. But also, my family is a huge motivation for me — my husband Nate, who is so supportive of my music career and our two-year-old son," she said.

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo drops 'Can’t Catch Me Now' for 'Hunger Games' prequel soundtrack