Olivia Rodrigo drops 'Can’t Catch Me Now' for 'Hunger Games' prequel soundtrack

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 7, 2023 | 10:07am
Olivia Rodrigo drops 'Can't Catch Me Now' for 'Hunger Games' prequel soundtrack
Fil-Am singer Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo released her song for the official soundtrack of the "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes." 

In her Instagram account, Olivia said that she wrote "Can’t Catch Me Now" for the "Hunger Games" prequel. 

"Yayayayyyy!!!! My new song 'Can’t Catch Me Now' from the @thehungergames is out now. The film and the rest of the soundtrack are out November 17th!!!!! hope ya dig," Olivia captioned her post. 

"The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" marks the fifth installment in "The Hunger Games" film series.

The film stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman and Viola Davis. 

The movie is based on a novel by Suzanne Collins that takes place several decades before Katniss Everdeen was born, when a teenage Coriolanus Snow mentors a tribute from the impoverished District 12 at the 10th Hunger Games.

The events of "The Ballad of Songbird & Snakes" set Snow on his path to become the tyrannical President of Panem.

