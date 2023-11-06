LIST: MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 winners
MANILA, Philippines — Taylor Swift bagged three awards including Best Artist, Best Live and Best Video for “Anti-Hero” in the MTV Europe Music Awards 2023.
BTS member Jung Kook won two awards including Best K-pop and Best Song for "Seven." Maneskin also won two awards with Best Rock and Best Italian Act.
Moira dela Torre failed to win the Best Asia Act with Be: First winning the category.
Here are the complete list of winners of MTV EMA 2023:
Best Song
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
WINNER: Jung Kook feat. Latto – “Seven”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Rema, Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Best Video
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “Bongos”
Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red”
Little Simz – “Gorilla”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Best Artist
Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration
Central Cee x Dave – “Sprinter”
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
WINNER: KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage – “Creepin’”
PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2”
Rema, Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Best New
Coi Leray
FLO
Ice Spice
WINNER: Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
Best Pop
WINNER: Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Best Afrobeats
Asake
Aya Nakamura
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Davido
WINNER: Rema
Best Rock
Arctic Monkeys
Foo Fighters
WINNER: Måneskin
Metallica
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
Best Latin
WINNER: Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
ROSALÍA
Shakira
Best K-pop
FIFTY FIFTY
WINNER: Jung Kook
NewJeans
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Best Alternative
Blur
Fall Out Boy
WINNER: Lana Del Rey
Paramore
Thirty Seconds to Mars
YUNGBLUD
Best Electronic
Alesso
Calvin Harris
WINNER: David Guetta
Swedish House Mafia
Peggy Gou
Tiësto
Best Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Central Cee
Lil Wayne
Lil Uzi Vert
Metro Boomin
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
Best R&B
Chlöe
WINNER: Chris Brown
Steve Lacy
Summer Walker
SZA
Usher
Best Live
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Ed Sheeran
Måneskin
SZA
WINNER: Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Best Push
November 2022: Flo Milli
December 2022: Reneé Rapp
January 2023: Sam Ryder
February 2023: Armani White
March 2023: FLETCHER
WINNER: April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
May 2023: Ice Spice
June 2023: FLO
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith
August 2023: Kaliii
September 2023: GloRilla
October 2023: Benson Boone
Biggest Fans
Anitta
Billie Eilish
BLACKPINK
Jung Kook
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Best Group
aespa
FLO
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
NewJeans
OneRepublic
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
2023 MTV EMA Best Local Act Nominees:
Best African Act
Asake
Burna Boy
Libianca
Tyler ICU
WINNER: Diamond Platnumz
Best Asia Act
WINNER: BE:FIRST
BRIGHT
Moria
Tiara Andini
TREASURE
Best Australian Act
Budjerah
G Flip
WINNER: Kylie Minogue
The Kid LAROI
Troye Sivan
Best Brasilian Act
Anavitoria
Kevin O Chris
Luisa Sonza
Manu Gavassi
WINNER: Matue
Best Canadian Act
Charlotte Cardin
Drake
Jamie Fine
WINNER: Shania Twain
The Beaches
