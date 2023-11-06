LIST: MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 winners

MANILA, Philippines — Taylor Swift bagged three awards including Best Artist, Best Live and Best Video for “Anti-Hero” in the MTV Europe Music Awards 2023.

BTS member Jung Kook won two awards including Best K-pop and Best Song for "Seven." Maneskin also won two awards with Best Rock and Best Italian Act.

Moira dela Torre failed to win the Best Asia Act with Be: First winning the category.

Here are the complete list of winners of MTV EMA 2023:

Best Song

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”

WINNER: Jung Kook feat. Latto – “Seven”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Rema, Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Best Video

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “Bongos”

Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red”

Little Simz – “Gorilla”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration

Central Cee x Dave – “Sprinter”

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

WINNER: KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage – “Creepin’”

PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2”

Rema, Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Best New

Coi Leray

FLO

Ice Spice

WINNER: Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Best Pop

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best Afrobeats

Asake

Aya Nakamura

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Davido

WINNER: Rema

Best Rock

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

WINNER: Måneskin

Metallica

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

ROSALÍA

Shakira

Best K-pop

FIFTY FIFTY

WINNER: Jung Kook

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Alternative

Blur

Fall Out Boy

WINNER: Lana Del Rey

Paramore

Thirty Seconds to Mars

YUNGBLUD

Best Electronic

Alesso

Calvin Harris

WINNER: David Guetta

Swedish House Mafia

Peggy Gou

Tiësto

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Central Cee

Lil Wayne

Lil Uzi Vert

Metro Boomin

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Best R&B

Chlöe

WINNER: Chris Brown

Steve Lacy

Summer Walker

SZA

Usher

Best Live

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Ed Sheeran

Måneskin

SZA

WINNER: Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Best Push

November 2022: Flo Milli

December 2022: Reneé Rapp

January 2023: Sam Ryder

February 2023: Armani White

March 2023: FLETCHER

WINNER: April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

May 2023: Ice Spice

June 2023: FLO

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith

August 2023: Kaliii

September 2023: GloRilla

October 2023: Benson Boone

Biggest Fans

Anitta

Billie Eilish

BLACKPINK

Jung Kook

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Best Group

aespa

FLO

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

NewJeans

OneRepublic

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

2023 MTV EMA Best Local Act Nominees:

Best African Act

Asake

Burna Boy

Libianca

Tyler ICU

WINNER: Diamond Platnumz

Best Asia Act

WINNER: BE:FIRST

BRIGHT

Moria

Tiara Andini

TREASURE

Best Australian Act

Budjerah

G Flip

WINNER: Kylie Minogue

The Kid LAROI

Troye Sivan

Best Brasilian Act

Anavitoria

Kevin O Chris

Luisa Sonza

Manu Gavassi

WINNER: Matue

Best Canadian Act

Charlotte Cardin

Drake

Jamie Fine

WINNER: Shania Twain

The Beaches

