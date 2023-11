'Akala ko anak ni Boss Toyo': Nik Makino on potential collab with Francis M's alleged daughter

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper Nik Makino doesn’t want to answer if he wanted to collaborate with Francis Magalona’s alleged daughter Francesca M.

During the listening party of his unreleased tracks, Philstar.com asked Nik if he wanted to collaborate with Francesca.

“Siya ba yon? Akala ko anak ni Boss Toyo yon e. I don't know men, hindi ko alam. Medyo magulo yung scene sa kanila e. Maybe yes, maybe no. Bahala na si Diamond Management don. That's why we have label like that,” he said.

In the same conference, Nik also credited his partner Siobe Lim for his booming career.

“Sobrang laking part niya. Kapag hindi ako makasulat, nandiyan siya. Pag nakakasulat ako ng kanya, nandiyan siya. Lalo na nong nag-boom ang career ko at yung lowest point of my life, di niya ko iniwanan. Ngayong meron akong tinatamasa, siyempre nandito pa rin ako para sa kanya,” he said.

Nik was joined by Mayo Marte, an upcoming singer under Diamond Management.

Nik and Mayo dropped their singles “Shot Puno,” “Solid,” “Ngayong Gabi, “Hindi Ko na Kaya,” “Alak” and “Alaala” under Believe Music Philippines.

“Ang concept nitong unreleased songs ay story of my life — lahat ng pinagdaan ko sa buhay at pag-ibig. At nandun pa rin ako sa reinvention ng sarili ko at kung paano maggro-grow. Self-reflection din ito,” Nik said.

Mayo is the man behind the hit song "Bahala Na" that garnered 2.4 million views on YouTube.

"Ang major theme ng EP ay relationship — simula umpisa hanggang dulo — kung paano nasaktan at paano magmo-move on. Based ito sa experiences ng mga kakilala ko,” he said.

