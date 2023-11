Yeng Constantino to rewrite lyrics of her hit songs

Yeng Constantino is grateful for her 17 years in the music industry. The message that she would like to tell her younger self is ‘just relax.’

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Yeng Constantino revealed that she will rewrite the lyrics of some of her hit songs.

During her guesting in "Magandang Buhay," Yeng said she wanted the new generation to get to know about her songs.

“Grabe ‘yung mga fans sobra akong natutuwa na nu’ng nalaman nila ‘yung balita na hawak ko na ‘yung catalogue, parang may personal favorites sila na ‘Ate, gawan mo na ito ng bagong version, pwede po bang ire-lyric itong kantang ito?’"

"That’s the good thing about owning your own songs,” she added.

The "Hawak Kamay" hitmaker admitted that sometimes her lyrics make her cringe.

“Alam mo ‘yung parang ang bata-bata mo pa nu’ng sinulat mo ‘yon kaya parang gusto mong i-update lang ng konti kasi very childish pa ‘yung point of view mo," she said.

“Mayroon akong mga ganun na gustong ire-lyric para appropriate naman sa age ko kapag kinanta ko siya,” she added.

Yeng recently released her album “Reimagined,” which features her re-recording of "Salamat" and "Lapit."

“Makalipas ang ilang taon, nasa pangangalaga ko na ang aking music catalogue," she said.

“At dahil dyan, binigyan ko ng bagong bihis ang ilan sa mga kantang minahal n'yo galing sakin. Ito ang 'Reimagined.' Unang limang kanta sa marami pang susunod," she added.

