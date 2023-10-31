SB19's road to Asia: Singapore, Thailand, Dubai, Japan tour revealed
MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group SB19 announced destinations for their "SB19 Pagtatag! World Tour: Asia."
In their official X account, the renowned group announced upcoming performances in Singapore, Thailand, Dubai and Japan. Here are the event details:
- November 15 - Singapore, Capitol Theatre
- November 19 - Bangkok, KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha Theatre
- November 24 - Dubai, Sheikh Rashid Auditorium
- December 9 - Japan, Pavilion Tokorozawa Sakura Town
The group teased that they have more exciting shows in store for the future.
Consisting of Stell, Josh, Ken, Pablo and Justin, SB19 recently concluded their fan meeting in the country celebrating their fifth year in the industry.
SB19 is known for their for their chart-toppers, including "Mapa," "Gento," "Go Up," and "What?", just to name a few.
