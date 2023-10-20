MTV EMAs cancels 2023 ceremony due to Israel-Hamas war

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift poses with the award for "Best Video" during the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in Düsseldorf, on November 13, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) is no longer pushing through next month due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East.

This is the first time in the ceremony's 29-year-history that it will be canceled. The 2020 edition held during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic was filmed at various locations around the world.

Paramount Global, the entertainment conglomerate behind the EMAs, sent a statement to Philstar.com announcing the cancelation.

"Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life," the statement read.

"The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning," it ended, promising a return in 2024.

Prior to the cancelation, the EMAs announced the line-up of artists set to perform at the ceremony including BTS member Jungkook, David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Sabrina Carpenter, Reneé Rapp, The Kid LAROI, and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Set to present at the ceremony were "Emily in Paris" stars Lily Collins and Ashley Park, former Little Mix member Leigh-Anne, and Milli Vanilli's Fab Morvan.

Filipino singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre had been nominated in the Best Asia Act category alongside Korean boy band TREASURE, Thai actor-singer Bright Vachirawit, Japanese boy band BE:FIRST, and Indonesian singer-actress Tiara Andini.

Leading all nominations was Taylor Swift with seven, followed by SZA and Olivia Rodrigo with six each. The three artists were half of the all-women nominee list for Best Artist along with Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj.

Last year's EMAs saw Swift win four of her six nominations, including Best Artist and Best Video, while Filipino singer-actress Maymay Entrata lost the Best Asia Act to TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

The 2023 EMAs would have been the ceremony's first time to be held in Paris since 1995, the year when Best Song was won by The Cranberries' "Zombie," U2 won Best Group, and Björk and Michael Jackson won the then-gendered Best Artist.

