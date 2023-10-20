^

Piolo Pascual serenading fans in first concert after over a decade

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 20, 2023 | 11:45am
Piolo Pascual graces the cover of the US-based Vulkan magazine.
Vulkan via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — After shooting multiple films and staging a musical play, actor Piolo Pascual is set to serenade fans in his "An Ultimate Night with Piolo" concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Piolo’s concert will be directed former Star Magic head Johnny Manahan, popularly known as Mr. M.

In a press conference held in Kao Manila last October 19, Piolo admitted to being really intimidated when onstage. 

"I've been so intimidated on the stage. I can be shy at times na bordering na sa pagka-introvert kasi nga mahiyain talaga ko eh. If you don't talk to me, I won't talk back," Piolo said. "But onstage to be able to kind of, you know, get your audience engaged for two hours, that is hard because I'm an audience myself... hindi ako mahilig na ako yung bida, ako yung host."

Piolo said that it took 15 years for him to agree to stage a concert again. 

"I remember ABS, Star Music would hound me every year, either Valentines or November, they always ask me na 'Mag-concert ka na.' I just had no time because I either [doing] TV or [a] film," Piolo said. "But when this came, sabi ko 'Ok sige try natin, san tayo? Sa Resorts World.'"

After the "An Ultimate Night with Piolo" concert on October 20, the actor revealed he will have concerts abroad with fellow actors Ai-Ai delas Alas and Rufa Mae Quinto.

"I also said yes to another first time in a long time... I'm bringing this concert to five cities, ang guest ko ay si A-ai at si Rufa Mae. But it's, yeah, it's five full-on concerts," he shared. "I like singing because I get to express myself in a different way, the way I do things, the way I do, the way I work the camera for film or TV, it's a different expression."

Piolo continued on about the certain passion singing brings in him, "I get to be more personal and that's [a] totally different side of me when I do a show because I tend to just really get intimate and personal... you want to be as engaging as possible."

"I [will] enjoy the whole two-hour set and yeah, I'm not gonna be doing something I'm not comfortable doing. But I'm gonna showcase some strong songs that I've done through the years, through the last 25 years of being around in the industry," Piolo ended.

