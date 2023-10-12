WATCH: Sharon Cuneta dedicates 'Pangarap na Bituin' to struggling people

MANILA, Philippines — Megastar Sharon Cuneta dedicated a song for people who are struggling or having a hard time.

During her acceptance speech as one of PeopleAsia's Women of Style and Substance this year, Sharon sang "Pangarap na Bituin."

"I just want to say to everyone that's struggling, just a little..." Sharon began then sang her classic hit song.

Sharon and ex-husband Gabby Concepcion are set to reunite at their "Dear Heart" concert on October 27 in SM Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.

Gabby recently revealed that their daughter KC will be a part of the concert.

In an interview with the media after the Gabay Guro press conference yesterday, Gabby said that he already saw the script and he hopes to sing with KC onstage.

"She's part of the show. As far as I know, she's still part of the show. Pinakita sa akin 'yung script, hopefully makakanta kami," Gabby said.

"I'd like to do a song with her. I also like to see KC and Sharon sing. And then I like to see the three of us sing," he added. — Video by Deni Bernardo, editing by Martin Ramos

RELATED: WATCH: Gabby Concepcion says KC part of 'Dear Heart' concert with Sharon Cuneta

