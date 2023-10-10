Juan Karlos' 'ERE' becomes 1st Filipino song to debut on Spotify global chart

MANILA, Philippines — Artist Juan Karlos Labajo's single "ERE" from his latest album "Sad Songs and Bulls**t Part 1" has become the first Filipino song to debut on the global chart of music streaming platform Spotify.

Music-dedicated website Chart Data shared that "ERE" debuted at No. 177 on the global Spotify chart thanks to 1.22 million streams, the first time a Filipino song has appeared on the chart.

The local handlers of Chart Data also noted that "ERE" is the first Filipino to obtain over a million streams in separate days, and even managed to rise up to No. 87 on the global chart following another 230,000 streams.

Labajo has yet to directly comment on his song's latest achievements, but he did repost on his Instagram Stories Chart Data's posts indicating the recent milestones of "ERE."

The singer's co-star on the show "Senior High" Andrea Brillantes similarly reposted Chart Data's post on X (formerly Twitter) using a shocked emoji to indicate her praise.

"ERE" was released on Spotify last August 4, nearly 50 days before the entirety of "Sad Songs and Bulls**t Part 1" came out on the platform.

The nine-song album also includes the eponymous track, "may halaga pa ba ako sayo??," "Manhid," "Paruparo," "Gabi" with Zild Benitez, "Time Machine," "Lumisan," and "Tapusin Na Natin To" feat. Paolo Benjamin of Ben&Ben.

A live performance of "ERE" was posted on Labajo's YouTube a day after the release of "Sad Songs and Bulls**t Part 1." As of writing, it has 3.25 million views, more than the song's official and lyric video combined.

Labajo previously said the album was "a compilation of all the love songs that I made for someone whom I gave so much of myself to" and "a collection of all the words I wrote and the melodies that came along with it," which went from songs of love to songs of sadness, and personally found them "bulls**t" hence the title.

The second part of the album will drop sometime early next year.

