Moira Dela Torre up for Best Asia Act at 2023 MTV EMAs

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre has been nominated at the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in the Best Asia Act category.

Moira will be competing against Korean boy band TREASURE, Thai actor-singer Bright Vachirawit, Japanese boy band BE:FIRST and Indonesian singer-actress Tiara Andini.

Leading all nominations is Taylor Swift with seven, followed by SZA and Olivia Rodrigo with six each.

The three artists are half of the all-women nominee list for Best Artist along with Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj.

Taylor ("Anti-Hero"), SZA ("Kill Bill"), Olivia ("Vampire"), Doja ("Paint The Town Red") and Miley ("Flowers") are also vying for Best Song and Best Video.

Completing the Best Song nominees are "Seven" by BTS' Jungkook feat. Latto and "Calm Down" by Rema and Selena Gomez, while nominees for the Best Video category include "Bongos" by Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion and "Gorilla" by Little Simz.

The Filipino-American Olivia's other nominations are Best Pop, Biggest Fans and Best US Act.

Eyes will also be on the Best K-Pop category, with nominees that include groups FIFTY FIFTY, NewJeans, Seventeen, Stray Kids; defending winner TOMORROW X TOGETHER and the only solo act, BTS' Jungkook. It is his first nomination outside of his popular group.

There are 26 first-time nominees at the 2023 MTV EMAs, which will be held in Paris Nord Villepinte, France.

It will be the first time since 1995 that the EMAs will be held in Paris. It was the year when Best Song was won by The Cranberries' "Zombie," U2 won Best Group, and Björk and Michael Jackson won the then-gendered Best Artist.

Last year's EMAs saw Swift win four of her six nominations, including Best Artist and Best Video, while Filipino singer-actress Maymay Entrata lost the Best Asia Act to TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

