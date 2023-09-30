^

Music

Visayas, Mindanao bands join Bobapalooza 2023; Luzon leg this November

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 30, 2023 | 10:16am
Visayas, Mindanao bands join Bobapalooza 2023; Luzon leg this November
Mindanao band Inside City
Bobapalooza via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Crazy Moon from Visayas and Inside City from Mindanao won their respective legs of the Boba Brawl 2023 competition, allowing both bands to perform at the upcoming Bobapalooza 2023 arts and music festival.

Rolling Gum chief executive officer Gayle Oblea, the production behind Bobapalooza, said inclusivity is one of its top priorities which is why it  decided to create the Boba Brawl for unknown bands to showcase their musical skills on the grandest stage. 

"Bobapalooza started with this massive urge to help innovate platforms that showcase the talented artists we have in our country. And given the success of Bobapalooza 1, and the passion we saw from up and coming bands, we decided to extend our platform to all aspiring musicians, equally and inclusively,” Oblea said. 

"This is why we traveled to Cebu and Davao, so that we can also accommodate those who are based in the Visayas and Mindanao regions," he continued. "We made sure to go to the center of each regions to make it easier for artists to showcase what they’ve got."

Apart from Boba Brawl Visayas and Mindanao legs, 10 finalists from Luzon will battle this November for the chance to win P25,000 and to join Crazy Moon and Inside City at Bobapalooza 2023.

RELATED: OPM band Criminal Cinema's 'Apple' gives Eve a modern dark twist

vuukle comment

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Jose Mari Chan featured in Time Magazine as The Philippines' 'face, voice of Christmas'
3 days ago

Jose Mari Chan featured in Time Magazine as The Philippines' 'face, voice of Christmas'

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Jose Mari Chan was featured in international publication Time Magazine, which described him the face and voice of holiday...
Music
fbtw
Sandara Park excites fans after posting photos with SB19
3 days ago

Sandara Park excites fans after posting photos with SB19

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
K-pop star Sandara Park delighted her fans upon posting photos with P-pop sensation SB19. 
Music
fbtw
Air Supply returning to the Philippines in December
3 days ago

Air Supply returning to the Philippines in December

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
Air Supply, the iconic pop-soft rock group that lorded over the music scene back in the 1980s, returns to the Philippines...
Music
fbtw
Taylor Swift cheers Chiefs, stoking Travis Kelce romance rumors
4 days ago

Taylor Swift cheers Chiefs, stoking Travis Kelce romance rumors

4 days ago
Pop star Taylor Swift added fuel to rumors around her possible relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce when she was seen watching...
Music
fbtw
R&B hitmaker Usher to headline Super Bowl 2024 halftime show
5 days ago

R&B hitmaker Usher to headline Super Bowl 2024 halftime show

By Agence France-Presse | 5 days ago
The pop and R&B singer behind charttoppers including "U Got It Bad," "My Boo," "Yeah!" and "OMG" will helm one of the world's...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with