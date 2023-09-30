Visayas, Mindanao bands join Bobapalooza 2023; Luzon leg this November

MANILA, Philippines — Crazy Moon from Visayas and Inside City from Mindanao won their respective legs of the Boba Brawl 2023 competition, allowing both bands to perform at the upcoming Bobapalooza 2023 arts and music festival.

Rolling Gum chief executive officer Gayle Oblea, the production behind Bobapalooza, said inclusivity is one of its top priorities which is why it decided to create the Boba Brawl for unknown bands to showcase their musical skills on the grandest stage.

"Bobapalooza started with this massive urge to help innovate platforms that showcase the talented artists we have in our country. And given the success of Bobapalooza 1, and the passion we saw from up and coming bands, we decided to extend our platform to all aspiring musicians, equally and inclusively,” Oblea said.

"This is why we traveled to Cebu and Davao, so that we can also accommodate those who are based in the Visayas and Mindanao regions," he continued. "We made sure to go to the center of each regions to make it easier for artists to showcase what they’ve got."

Apart from Boba Brawl Visayas and Mindanao legs, 10 finalists from Luzon will battle this November for the chance to win P25,000 and to join Crazy Moon and Inside City at Bobapalooza 2023.

