^

Music

Lukas Graham returning to Manila for one-night concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 30, 2023 | 10:03am
Lukas Graham returning to Manila for one-night concert
Danish band Lukas Graham
Lukas Graham via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Danish pop band Lukas Graham is coming back to Manila to serenade its Filipino fans. 

Concert producer Midas Promotions announced on their social media accounts that Lukas Graham's concert will be on October 22 at Quezon City's New Frontier Theatre.

"Lukas Graham is finally back in Manila! Catch him at the New Frontier Theatre on Sunday, October 22nd," Midas Promotions wrote. 

"Grab your tickets from the link in bio or various Ticketnet Outlets. See you all there!" the concert producer added. 

The concert will co-produced by KDR Music House. 

Lukas Graham is known for its hit songs "7 Years," "Love Someone,' "You're Not There," to name a few.  

RELATEDLIST: Concerts, events for October 2023

vuukle comment

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
SB19, Ben&Ben, Zack Tabudlo team up for Watsons Playlist
1 day ago

SB19, Ben&Ben, Zack Tabudlo team up for Watsons Playlist

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Watsons Philippines successfully held the Watsons Playlist concert last Sunday with performances from Original Pilipino Music...
Music
fbtw
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' film coming to Philippine cinemas
2 days ago

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' film coming to Philippine cinemas

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Taylor Swift is bringing her "Eras Tour" to the Philippines, but only in theaters. 
Music
fbtw
Jose Mari Chan featured in Time Magazine as The Philippines' 'face, voice of Christmas'
3 days ago

Jose Mari Chan featured in Time Magazine as The Philippines' 'face, voice of Christmas'

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Jose Mari Chan was featured in international publication Time Magazine, which described him the face and voice of holiday...
Music
fbtw
Sandara Park excites fans after posting photos with SB19
3 days ago

Sandara Park excites fans after posting photos with SB19

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
K-pop star Sandara Park delighted her fans upon posting photos with P-pop sensation SB19. 
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with