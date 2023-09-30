Lukas Graham returning to Manila for one-night concert

MANILA, Philippines — Danish pop band Lukas Graham is coming back to Manila to serenade its Filipino fans.

Concert producer Midas Promotions announced on their social media accounts that Lukas Graham's concert will be on October 22 at Quezon City's New Frontier Theatre.

"Lukas Graham is finally back in Manila! Catch him at the New Frontier Theatre on Sunday, October 22nd," Midas Promotions wrote.

"Grab your tickets from the link in bio or various Ticketnet Outlets. See you all there!" the concert producer added.

The concert will co-produced by KDR Music House.

Lukas Graham is known for its hit songs "7 Years," "Love Someone,' "You're Not There," to name a few.

