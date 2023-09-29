^

Japanese singer yama coming to the Philippines

September 29, 2023 | 3:06pm
MANILA, Philippines — Japanese singer yama is coming to the Philippines for her first-ever Asia tour. 

Concert producer Live Nation Philippines announced on social media that yama's show is scheduled for December 1 at the Podium Hall in Ortigas Center.

"Jpop fans, this one's for you. Japanese singer yama is coming to Manila!" it wrote, confirming the Philippines as one of the stops for her "thanks for waiting" tour.

Tickets will be available for purchase on October 7 starting 12 p.m. though Live Nation Philippines will have a special presale the day before.

The singer is known for her iconic blue hair, signature white mask, and soft yet powerful voice. 

She has two released two studio albums to date, "The Meaning of Life" and "Versus The Night," tracks of which she is expected to perform at her concert.

