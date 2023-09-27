^

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' film coming to Philippine cinemas

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 27, 2023 | 1:55pm
US singer Taylor Swift arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023.
AFP / Angela Weiss

MANILA, Philippines — Taylor Swift is bringing her "Eras Tour" to the Philippines, but only in theaters. 

On her Twitter account, Taylor said the "Eras Tour" concert film will be showing worldwide starting October 13. 

"The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide……..” she wrote. 

“Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!" she added. 

"The Taylor Swift: Eras Tour" concert film is directed by Sam Wrench, the man behind "BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage,” “Billie Eilish Live at the O2” and “Lizzo: Live in Concert.”

SM and Ayala Malls announced that tickets for the movie are now on sale. 

According to Jeff Bock, an analyst for box office tracker Exhibitor Relations, the film could exceed $100 million (P5.68 billion) in its opening weekend.

"I think we could be talking about the biggest film of the fall season, which is pretty incredible," he said. 

