Sandara Park excites fans after posting photos with SB19

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 27, 2023 | 8:33am
Sandara Park with SB19
Sandara Park via Instagram

 MANILA, Philippines — K-pop star Sandara Park delighted her fans upon posting photos with P-pop sensation SB19. 

In her Instagram account, Sandara posted photos of her with SB19 in a recording studio. 

"Nice meeting you guys~!!! with #SB19," she captioned the post. 

Fans of Sandara and SB19 were quick to comment on the post, saying how excited they are for the upcoming collaboration. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sandara Park (@daraxxi)

"Yaaaaaay! COLLAB OF THE CENTURY A'tin and DARAlings are very excited with this dream collab!" a fan commented. 

"PRIDE OF THE PHILIPPINES IN ONE PHOTO," commented by another. 

Acer Philippines also commented on the post with finger heart emoji. 

It can be recalled that Sandara revealed on Acer Day concert last month that she will have a collaboration with SB19. 

In the concert, Sarah Geronimo said that she wanted to collaborate with Sandara. 

"Gusto ko, gusto ko. Pero for now, collaboration with SB19. Sa Christmas pa pero abangan niyo. I'm looking forward to it," Sandara answered.

"I'm really excited," she added. 

Sandara, as the newest brand ambassador for Acer Philippines, performed at the Acer Day Concert together with Sarah Geronimo, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.  

SANDARA PARK

SB19
