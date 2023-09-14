WATCH: 'Lowkey' singer Niki charms Manila in first solo concert

Niki performing at the Mall of Asia Arena last September 13, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Indonesian singer-songwriter Nicole Zefanya, popularly known as Niki, illuminated the hearts of her Filipino fans during the Philippine leg of her "Nicole World Tour 2023."

The sold-out show, presented by Live MNL, took place last September 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena where fans she fondly called "moonchildren" had an unforgettable night.

Among the many songs she performed were "Backburner," "La la lost you," and "Facebook Friends."

Niki closed the show with her hits "High School in Jakarta," the sultry "lowkey," and "Every Summertime" in succession, leaving the Mall of Asia audience in awe.

This was Niki's Manila 2023 setlist in full:

Before

Keeping Tabs

Vintage

Selene

Urs

Autumn

Backburner

Anaheim Take A Chance With Me

The Apartment We Won't share

Around

Lose

Facebook Friends

La la lost you

Split

Oceans & Engines

High School in Jakarta

Lowkey

Every Summertime

Here are some of fans' reactions to her first solo concert in the Philippines, having previously been in the country last December for the Head in the Clouds music festival with her fellow 88Rising artists:

Take one step forward and two jumps back! ???? No need to get over Keeping Tabs from NIKI! ? #NicoleWorldTourMNL pic.twitter.com/O7DziWyUaw — Live MNL (@_livemnl) September 13, 2023

