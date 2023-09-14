^

Music

WATCH: 'Lowkey' singer Niki charms Manila in first solo concert

John Marwin Elao - Philstar.com
September 14, 2023 | 4:03pm
Niki performing at the Mall of Asia Arena last September 13, 2023
Live MNL / released, Philstar.com / John Marwin Elao

MANILA, Philippines — Indonesian singer-songwriter Nicole Zefanya, popularly known as Niki, illuminated the hearts of her Filipino fans during the Philippine leg of her "Nicole World Tour 2023."

The sold-out show, presented by Live MNL, took place last September 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena where fans she fondly called "moonchildren" had an unforgettable night.

Among the many songs she performed were "Backburner," "La la lost you," and "Facebook Friends."

Niki closed the show with her hits "High School in Jakarta," the sultry "lowkey," and "Every Summertime" in succession, leaving the Mall of Asia audience in awe.

This was Niki's Manila 2023 setlist in full:

  • Before
  • Keeping Tabs
  • Vintage
  • Selene
  • Urs
  • Autumn
  • Backburner
  • Anaheim Take A Chance With Me
  • The Apartment We Won't share
  • Around
  • Lose
  • Facebook Friends
  • La la lost you
  • Split
  • Oceans & Engines
  • High School in Jakarta
  • Lowkey
  • Every Summertime

Here are some of fans' reactions to her first solo concert in the Philippines, having previously been in the country last December for the Head in the Clouds music festival with her fellow 88Rising artists:

Did you also witness Niki's sold-out concert? Share your thoughts with us!

RELATED: LIST: Concerts, events for September 2023

