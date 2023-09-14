NSYNC to release 1st song in 20 years for new 'Trolls' movie

MANILA, Philippines — It ain't no lie: NSYNC is coming back together to release a new song for the first time in two decades.

A day after NSYNC reunited at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) to present the Best Pop award to Taylor Swift, a trailer for the upcoming movie "Trolls Band Together" teased that it would feature a brand new song from the group.

Coincidentally, NSYNC performed at the 2013 VMAs a decade ago when one of its members, Justin Timberlake, was awarded the Video Vanguard Award. They reunited in 2016 for their Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

The new film features "Better Place," NSYNC's first song since its 2001 album "Celebrity." Apart from the song, NYSNC member Justin Timberlake reprises his voice role as Branch, opposite Anna Kendrick's Poppy.

WATCH: 'Trolls Band Together' official trailer

Apart from a snippet of "Better Place," the movie's trailer also used NSYNC's 1997 hit "I Want You Back," but for the movie, Timberlake will re-record the song with cast members Daveed Diggs and Eric André.

Apart from getting her win for Best Pop song for "Anti-Hero," Swift was among the fans who were delighted to see the '90s boy band reunite.

"Are you doing something? What's gonna happen now?" Swift said onstage. "They're gonna do something and I need to know what it is!"

Fans had speculated NSYNC had something in the works after the group's logo was included in promotions for "Trolls Band Together" last month.

Rumors intensified just before the movie's trailer dropped when a video was uploaded of Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and JC Chasez lip-syncing audio from the show "Friends."

The "Trolls" trailer shows Branch and Poppy reuniting with long-lost siblings and makes references to boy bands in one clip.

"Branch, we're out of sync. We've gone from boys to men, and now there's only one direction for us to go: to the back streets," said the character voiced by Troye Sivan, one of the actors voicing Branch's brothers alongside Diggs, André and Kid Cudi.

"Better Place" will be released in full on September 29, while "Trolls Band Together" premieres in mid-November worldwide. — Video from Universal Pictures YouTube channel

