SB19's Felip performs in Singapore ahead of F1 Grand Prix

SB19's Ken, also known as Felip

MANILA, Philippines — SB19 member Felip performed solo in an event connected with the upcoming F1 Grand Prix in Singapore.

In Grand Prix Season Singapore's Facebook page, Felip showcased his talent at the Fountain Square, in Clarke Quay on September 13 at 7 p.m.

"Trust us, you're not gonna wanna miss this. Catch P-Pop sensation @felipsuperior in his first ever international solo show at Fountain Square, Clarke Quay. Presented by @warnermusicph, catch FELIP tonight at the Music Matters Live mainstage," the page wrote.

Felip's production number was recorded and uploaded in different TikTok accounts as he brought the house down with his performance.

The event is part of the annual F1 Grand Prix in Singapore, with the main race scheduled on Sunday.

Last year, Felip became the first Filipino to be featured in Grammy digital series “Global Spin" for his performance of his hit song "Bulan."

His song "Bulan" is a metaphor for crab mentality.

