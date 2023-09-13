^

Music

Aerosmith postpones Farewell tour dates after Steven Tyler injures vocal chords

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 13, 2023 | 1:18pm
Aerosmith postpones Farewell tour dates after Steven Tyler injures vocal chords
Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform at the Wells Fargo Center on September 2, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Getty Images via AFP / Lisa Lake

MANILA, Philippines — Rock band Aerosmith postponed several dates of its "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" after lead singer Steven Tyler injured his vocal chords.

The band announced the postponement of six concert dates in North America from September to January and February next year on their social media accounts, accompanied by a message from Tyler.

The singer was "heartbroken" to share that he was strictly advised by doctors not to sing for 30 days, a result of damaged and bleeding vocal chords sustained from the September 9 concert in Elmont, New York.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aerosmith (@aerosmith)

"We'll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve," the 75-year-old Tyler ended his message.

Aerosmith assured that previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates and refunds will be available for those unable to attend.

"Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" is Aerosmith's final concert tour, celebrating five decades of the band's groundbreaking hits including "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," "Walk This Way," and "Dream On."

So far, the band has only performed two other concerts, both in Pennsylvania, and will hope to resume its 40-date tour on October 11 in Tampa, Florida.

RELATED: 'So sorry': Celine Dion cancels 2023-2024 shows over health

vuukle comment

AEROSMITH

STEVEN TYLER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
OPM band Criminal Cinema's 'Apple' gives Eve a modern dark twist
1 day ago

OPM band Criminal Cinema's 'Apple' gives Eve a modern dark twist

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Criminal Cinema launched their debut single "Apple," where the music video shows Eve in...
Music
fbtw
Call for auditions for Parokya ni Edgar musical 'Buruguduystunstugudunstuy'
2 days ago

Call for auditions for Parokya ni Edgar musical 'Buruguduystunstugudunstuy'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The upcoming theater musical of Parokya ni Edgar in 2024 will be titled “Buruguduystunstugudunstuy.”
Music
fbtw
Singaporean artist thanks Academy of Rock investors Joshua Garcia, Enchong Dee
3 days ago

Singaporean artist thanks Academy of Rock investors Joshua Garcia, Enchong Dee

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Singaporean artist Zhang YiFei thanked Kapamilya actors Joshua Garcia and Enchong Dee for being part of Academy of Rock....
Music
fbtw
Iconic Freddie Mercury memorabilia sells for over &pound;3M
5 days ago

Iconic Freddie Mercury memorabilia sells for over £3M

By Agence France-Presse, Sylvain Peuchmaurd, Helen Rowe | 5 days ago
The piano Queen frontman Freddie Mercury used to compose almost all of his greatest songs and the original...
Music
fbtw
Marivic Rufino's 19th solos exhibit at Conrad Hotel
6 days ago

Marivic Rufino's 19th solos exhibit at Conrad Hotel

By Gracie Go | 6 days ago
Maria Victoria Rufino’s 19th solo exhibit, “Scintilla-Dreamscapes,” sends warm, meditative energy out into...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with