Aerosmith postpones Farewell tour dates after Steven Tyler injures vocal chords

Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform at the Wells Fargo Center on September 2, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

MANILA, Philippines — Rock band Aerosmith postponed several dates of its "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" after lead singer Steven Tyler injured his vocal chords.

The band announced the postponement of six concert dates in North America from September to January and February next year on their social media accounts, accompanied by a message from Tyler.

The singer was "heartbroken" to share that he was strictly advised by doctors not to sing for 30 days, a result of damaged and bleeding vocal chords sustained from the September 9 concert in Elmont, New York.

"We'll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve," the 75-year-old Tyler ended his message.

Aerosmith assured that previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates and refunds will be available for those unable to attend.

"Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" is Aerosmith's final concert tour, celebrating five decades of the band's groundbreaking hits including "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," "Walk This Way," and "Dream On."

So far, the band has only performed two other concerts, both in Pennsylvania, and will hope to resume its 40-date tour on October 11 in Tampa, Florida.

