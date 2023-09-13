Taylor Swift 'fangirls' over Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

MANILA, Philippines — Pop star Taylor Swift was spotted "fangirling" over co-singer Demi Lovato at the MTV Video Music Awards held earlier today.

In a video uploaded on X, Taylor was seen singing and dancing while Demi was performing on stage.

Demi's MTV VMAs performance showed a glimpse of her upcoming "Revamped" album, rock versions of her old pop hits.

Demi performed "Heart Attack" with some super-charged guitar riffs followed by "Sorry Not Sorry" and ending her performance with "Cool For the Summer."

???? | Taylor Swift and Ice Spice dancing during Demi Lovato’s performance #VMA pic.twitter.com/ufZ3QxjVtI — Taylor Swift News ???? (@TSwiftNZ) September 13, 2023

Her upcoming album "Revamped" will be out on September 15.

Demi's last performance in MTV VMAs was in 2017.

RELATED: Taylor Swift 'fangirls' over Shakira's 1st MTV VMAs performance in 14 years