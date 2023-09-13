^

Music

Taylor Swift 'fangirls' over Demi Lovato

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 13, 2023 | 3:48pm
Taylor Swift 'fangirls' over Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
AFP/Mike Coppola

MANILA, Philippines — Pop star Taylor Swift was spotted "fangirling" over co-singer Demi Lovato at the MTV Video Music Awards held earlier today. 

In a video uploaded on X, Taylor was seen singing and dancing while Demi was performing on stage. 

Demi's MTV VMAs performance showed a glimpse of her upcoming "Revamped" album, rock versions of her old pop hits. 

Demi performed "Heart Attack" with some super-charged guitar riffs followed by "Sorry Not Sorry" and ending her performance with "Cool For the Summer."

Her upcoming album "Revamped" will be out on September 15. 

Demi's last performance in MTV VMAs was in 2017.

