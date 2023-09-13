Taylor Swift 'fangirls' over Demi Lovato
MANILA, Philippines — Pop star Taylor Swift was spotted "fangirling" over co-singer Demi Lovato at the MTV Video Music Awards held earlier today.
In a video uploaded on X, Taylor was seen singing and dancing while Demi was performing on stage.
Demi's MTV VMAs performance showed a glimpse of her upcoming "Revamped" album, rock versions of her old pop hits.
Demi performed "Heart Attack" with some super-charged guitar riffs followed by "Sorry Not Sorry" and ending her performance with "Cool For the Summer."
???? | Taylor Swift and Ice Spice dancing during Demi Lovato’s performance #VMA pic.twitter.com/ufZ3QxjVtI— Taylor Swift News ???? (@TSwiftNZ) September 13, 2023
Her upcoming album "Revamped" will be out on September 15.
Demi's last performance in MTV VMAs was in 2017.
